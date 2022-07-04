We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Fage Total 5% Fat Greek Recipe Yogurt 450G

4.7(17)Write a review
£ 2.75
£0.61/100g

Product Description

  • Fage Total 5% Fat Greek Recipe Yogurt 450G
  • 3g sugars, 9g protein, 93 kcal per 100g
  • No added sugar - Contains naturally occurring sugars
  • Made with only milk and yoghurt cultures
  • High in protein
  • Source of calcium
  • Gluten-free
  • Additive and preservative free
  • Vegetarian Society Approved
  • Pack size: 450G
  • Source of calcium

Information

Ingredients

Pasteurised Skimmed Milk, Cream (Milk), Live Active Yoghurt Cultures (L. Bulgaricus, S. Thermophilus, L. Acidophilus, Bifidus, L. Casei)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep Refrigerated / Do Not Freeze / Use By: See LidOnce Opened Consume within 5 Days

Produce of

Milk origin: EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove paper disk on opening

Additives

  • Free From Additives
  • Free From Preservatives

Name and address

  • Fage International S.A.,
  • 145, Rue du Kiem,
  • L-8030 Strassen,
  • Luxembourg.

Return to

  • uk.fage

Net Contents

450g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy389 kJ/93 kcal
Fat5.0 g
of which saturates3.6 g
Carbohydrate3.0 g
of which sugars3.0 g
Protein9.0 g
Salt0.10 g
Calcium121 mg
% NRV*15%
*Nutrient Reference Values-
View all Natural & Greek Yoghurt

17 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Tasty low carb high protein, real yoghurt

5 stars

Real yoghurt, Great taste, creamy and full of protein without being full of starch so it's much healthier than the non-fat one, especially if you are having to watch the carb intake.

Creamy and not too sweet.

5 stars

Excellent quality. Have with my breakfast fruit.

The best yoghurt!

5 stars

My favourite yoghurt. Always buy this. Lovely and thick and creamy. Just like the yoghurt sold in Greece.

A real taste of Greece

5 stars

Excellent quality. I used it with fresh fruits as a desert and added it to smoothies. Also have unadulterated for breakfast.

Lovely mild thick yoghurt

5 stars

Lovely mild thick Green yoghurt. Love it. I can’t find any other brand which comes close. It’s lovely eaten at breakfast with tomato, olives and cucumbers with some beyaz peynir (Turkish white cheese). It lasts a long time and doesn’t go off easily.

Excellent quality great taste

5 stars

Excellent quality great taste

Great quality ,creamy and tasty.

5 stars

It was excellent quality,creamy tasty thick yoghurt.I wanted a natural yogurt without flavour for my dog to take her tablets but I tasted it and she has to share it with me lol.It comes in a big container which is great for recycling and reusing for things.I recommend it on taste alone though,great product.

Great yoghurt

5 stars

Great quality lovely Greek yoghurt

Being on a low carb, high fat diet to control my t

5 stars

Being on a low carb, high fat diet to control my type 2 diabetes I enjoy this product with fruit as part of my breakfast

Use as a starter for making your own yogurt.

5 stars

Live yogurt so really good for using as a starter for making my own.

1-10 of 17 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

