Gordon's Alcohol Free Premium Pink Spirit 70Cl

Tastes like the real thing so nice with tonic water.
Tastes just like the real thing - same price too!
Tastes like a glass of cheap cordial.
I'm honestly surprised by the other reviews, this stuff is terrible! It tastes like cheap apple and blackcurrant cordial drink, or that volvic flavoured water. There's absolutely no flavour of gin, no warmth, nothing. The taste of sweetener is also horribly overpowering and lingers on your tongue. I love gin and don't/can't drink alcohol unless its gin, so I was really rooting for this to be a good alternative. I use a lot of food alternatives and there's a leyway with them all never being quite as good as the real thing - but this?? It's absolutely nothing like gin and gives a whole different experience. I've shared my bottle round family with the same opinion. It was so disappointing that I'm here googling reviews just to see if other people hate it as much as I do. It was absolutely dire.
Tastes Great - Just Like the Real Thing!
I was thrilled to discover that Gordon’s have created an alcohol-free gin, in both original and pink varieties! Dubious at first to believe that they could make a gin without alcohol taste as good as the real thing, I was pleasantly surprised to find that they had! Gordon’s Pink Gin, coupled with a Fever-tree tonic water with Elderflower, is a delicious and refreshing drink that goes down especially well in the Spring and Summer months. Now I can have the same refreshing drink, without the alcohol, and without losing out on the great taste. Well done Gordon’s…you are at the top of your league! I’ve even put in a request to our local pub owner, requesting that he starts stocking Gordon’s Non Alcoholic products for an alternative to drinking alcohol. My only negative would be that it is basically the same price as the real alcoholic spirit, which seems a bit unfair.
I ordered this in for 1 customer. It is selling really well. He loves it.
Absolutely gorgeous!!
This is Amazing!! Tastes exactly like pink gin. I know it's pricey for non alcoholic but to have a non alcoholic drink that tastes exactly the same as an alcoholic one so you don't feel your missing out is well worth it!!
Fabulous alcohol free alternative.
Absolutely love this would not know it was alcohol free version, well done Gordons.