We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

Gordon's Alcohol Free Premium Pink Spirit 70Cl

4.4(7)Write a review
image 1 of Gordon's Alcohol Free Premium Pink Spirit 70Cl
£15.50
£22.14/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • GORDON'S A/FREE PREMIUM PINK SPIRIT 70CL
  • New Gordon’s Premium Pink 0.0% Alcohol Free Spirit celebrates flavour, delivering the refreshing taste of Gordon’s balanced with the sweetness of raspberry and strawberry flavours, with the tangy taste of redcurrant. Made with only the finest distilled botanicals, just like the original Gordon’s Premium Pink, Gordon’s Pink 0.0% is expertly created to deliver all the taste but none of the alcohol.
  • To serve pour 50ml over ice with your chosen tonic or lemonade and garnish with strawberries.
  • Pack size: 70CL

Information

Alcohol Units

0.0

ABV

0% vol

Country

Italy

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

IT

Return to

  • 16 Great Marlborough Street, Soho, London W1F 7HS

Net Contents

0.7l

View all Alcohol Free & Low Alcohol Drinks

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

7 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Tastes like the real thing so nice with tonic wate

5 stars

Tastes like the real thing so nice with tonic water.

Tastes just like the real thing - same price too!

5 stars

Tastes just like the real thing - same price too!

Tastes like a glass of cheap cordial.

1 stars

I'm honestly surprised by the other reviews, this stuff is terrible! It tastes like cheap apple and blackcurrant cordial drink, or that volvic flavoured water. There's absolutely no flavour of gin, no warmth, nothing. The taste of sweetener is also horribly overpowering and lingers on your tongue. I love gin and don't/can't drink alcohol unless its gin, so I was really rooting for this to be a good alternative. I use a lot of food alternatives and there's a leyway with them all never being quite as good as the real thing - but this?? It's absolutely nothing like gin and gives a whole different experience. I've shared my bottle round family with the same opinion. It was so disappointing that I'm here googling reviews just to see if other people hate it as much as I do. It was absolutely dire.

Tastes Great - Just Like the Real Thing!

5 stars

I was thrilled to discover that Gordon’s have created an alcohol-free gin, in both original and pink varieties! Dubious at first to believe that they could make a gin without alcohol taste as good as the real thing, I was pleasantly surprised to find that they had! Gordon’s Pink Gin, coupled with a Fever-tree tonic water with Elderflower, is a delicious and refreshing drink that goes down especially well in the Spring and Summer months. Now I can have the same refreshing drink, without the alcohol, and without losing out on the great taste. Well done Gordon’s…you are at the top of your league! I’ve even put in a request to our local pub owner, requesting that he starts stocking Gordon’s Non Alcoholic products for an alternative to drinking alcohol. My only negative would be that it is basically the same price as the real alcoholic spirit, which seems a bit unfair.

I ordered this in for 1 customer. It is selling re

5 stars

I ordered this in for 1 customer. It is selling really well. He loves it.

Absolutely gorgeous!!

5 stars

This is Amazing!! Tastes exactly like pink gin. I know it's pricey for non alcoholic but to have a non alcoholic drink that tastes exactly the same as an alcoholic one so you don't feel your missing out is well worth it!!

Fabulous alcohol free alternative.

5 stars

Absolutely love this would not know it was alcohol free version, well done Gordons.

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here