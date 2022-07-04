Zizzi Chorizo Carbonara 400G

Excellent ready meal, good quality and quantity
Very good quality for a ready meal, this is rich and creamy, lots of lovely sauce and plenty of Chorizo. Would definitely get again. Generous portion too
Delicious
So tasty, really good flavours
Classic Carbonara
Really tasty cheesy carbonara, the sauce is quite thick and there is plenty of it, the chorizo pieces are just the right size and taste perfect with the cheesy sauce.
YUMMY!
Might be too rich for some but my guys loved it. Nice with a salad. Will buy again.
Super Rich and Tasty
This has a super rich and thick sauce, so I mixed some plain cooked pasta with it to make it go further and it was still just as tasty.It didn't look like there was much chorizo in it, but the flavour really comes through and with a nice green salad, this makes a great meal.
Very tasty and excellent value for money i be buyi
Very tasty and excellent value for money i be buying it again
Great flavour.
Enjoyed this meal. Nice of Zizzi to make this available as a frozen meal, creamy and tasty.
Great tasting meal.
This pasta dish was nice and creamy and had a lovely cheesy flavour. It also had a good quantity of pancetta and chorizo. I served it with some garlic bread slices, which accompanied it really well. I really liked the taste of this product and I would definitely buy it again.
Delicious and yum creamy pasta
Very cheesy and delicious. Loved this !!! Perfect with garlic bread. Taste of this product is absolutely yummy and really fine ingredients used for this product.
Nice of Zizzi to make this available as a frozen m
Nice of Zizzi to make this available as a frozen meal, creamy and tasty, best enjoyed in moderation.