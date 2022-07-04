We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Zizzi Chorizo Carbonara 400G

4.6(29)Write a review
Zizzi Chorizo Carbonara 400G
£ 3.50
£8.75/kg

Per pack

Energy
3093kJ
742kcal
37%of the reference intake
Fat
46.3g

-

66%of the reference intake
Saturates
24.8g

-

124%of the reference intake
Sugars
6.3g

-

7%of the reference intake
Salt
3.79g

-

63%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 836kJ / 201kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked spaghetti pasta with smoked chorizo and diced smoked pancetta in a creamy carbonara sauce.
  • In our restaurants or at home, we like things a bit different at Zizzi. Because what's a world without a few twists?
  • This one's our take on a classic carbonara. Smoked chorizo and pancetta are finished with spaghetti in a carbonara sauce. In the mood for some 'past-aahh'? We've got you covered.
  • Spaghetti with chorizo, smoked pancetta and a carbonara sauce
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

Cooked Spaghetti Pasta (27%) (Water, Durum Wheat Semolina), Single Cream (12%)(Milk), Cooked Diced Smoked Pancetta (7%)(Pork Belly, Water, Salt, Glucose Syrup, Maltodextrin, Spices Extracts, Antioxidants: Sodium Ascorbate, Sodium Citrates; Preservatives: Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Diced Chorizo (6%)(Pork, Salt, Pork Fat, Dextrose, Spices (Paprika Powder, Coriander Powder, Pepper, Chilli Powder), Spice Extracts, Antioxidants: Sodium Ascorbate, Ascorbic Acid; Yeast Extract, Garlic Powder, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid; Preservative: Sodium Nitrite), Unsalted Butter (Milk), Dried Whole Milk, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Pecorino Cheese (Sheep Milk), Regato Cheese (Milk), Sunflower Oil, Modified Maize Starch, Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Cheese Stock (Processed Cheese Powder (Milk), Emulsifying Salt: Sodium Phosphates, Dried Glucose Syrup, Water, Yeast Extract, Salt, Sunflower Oil, Natural Flavouring), Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Egg Yolk Powder, Salt, Garlic Purée, Ground White Pepper, Ground Turmeric, Cracked Black Pepper, Colour: Paprika Extract

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold capital letters.

Storage

Keep frozen and store flat.Keep at -18°C or cooler. (*** compartment of freezer). If food is thawed, do not refreeze. Best Before End See Front of Pack

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Heating guidelines for pasta perfection!
All cooking appliances vary. These are cooking guidelines only. Keep pasta frozen until ready to cook.
Check food is piping hot. Do not reheat once cooled.

Oven cook
Instructions: Fan 180° / Gas mark 6, 45 mins
1. Pre-heat oven. Fan 180°C/Gas 6
2. Remove outer packaging & pierce film lid several times.
3. Place onto a baking tray near the middle of the oven, cook for 30 minutes.
4. Peel back film lid, stir, recover and cook for a further 15 minutes.
5. Allow to stand for 1 minute. Stir before serving.

Recycling info

Film. Not Recyclable Sleeve. Recyclable Tray. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Zizzi Restaurants Ltd,
  • 3rd Floor,
  • Capital House,
  • 25 Chapel Street,
  • London,
  • NW1 5DH.

Return to

  • Go on, say it! We'd love to hear your feedback:
  • Address UK: Zizzi Restaurants Ltd,
  • 3rd Floor,
  • Capital House,
  • 25 Chapel Street,
  • London,
  • NW1 5DH.
  • Email: care@zizzi.co.uk
  • Website: zizzi.co.uk
  • Address ROI:
  • Zizzi Restaurants,
  • 25-28 North Wall Quay,

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valueswhen heated according to instructions Per 100gwhen heated according to instructions Per pack
Energy836kJ / 201kcal3093kJ / 742kcal
Fat12.5g46.3g
of which saturates6.7g24.8g
Carbohydrate13.7g50.7g
of which sugars1.7g6.3g
Fibre1.0g3.7g
Protein7.8g28.9g
Salt1.03g3.79g
View all Frozen Italian & Mediterranean Ready Meals

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

29 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Excellent ready meal, good quality and quantity

5 stars

Very good quality for a ready meal, this is rich and creamy, lots of lovely sauce and plenty of Chorizo. Would definitely get again. Generous portion too

Delicious

5 stars

So tasty, really good flavours

Classic Carbonara

5 stars

Really tasty cheesy carbonara, the sauce is quite thick and there is plenty of it, the chorizo pieces are just the right size and taste perfect with the cheesy sauce.

YUMMY!

5 stars

Might be too rich for some but my guys loved it. Nice with a salad. Will buy again.

Super Rich and Tasty

4 stars

This has a super rich and thick sauce, so I mixed some plain cooked pasta with it to make it go further and it was still just as tasty.It didn't look like there was much chorizo in it, but the flavour really comes through and with a nice green salad, this makes a great meal.

Very tasty and excellent value for money i be buyi

5 stars

Very tasty and excellent value for money i be buying it again

Great flavour.

5 stars

Enjoyed this meal. Nice of Zizzi to make this available as a frozen meal, creamy and tasty.

Great tasting meal.

5 stars

This pasta dish was nice and creamy and had a lovely cheesy flavour. It also had a good quantity of pancetta and chorizo. I served it with some garlic bread slices, which accompanied it really well. I really liked the taste of this product and I would definitely buy it again.

Delicious and yum creamy pasta

5 stars

Very cheesy and delicious. Loved this !!! Perfect with garlic bread. Taste of this product is absolutely yummy and really fine ingredients used for this product.

Nice of Zizzi to make this available as a frozen m

5 stars

Nice of Zizzi to make this available as a frozen meal, creamy and tasty, best enjoyed in moderation.

1-10 of 29 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here