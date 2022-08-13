Cadbury Darkmilk Ice Cream Sticks 4X90ml

Rather sickly will not buy again
Choc lollies
These were so nice I reordered them on next shopping day , definitely for adults not children 😊
Dark and divine.
This is my favourite choc on a stick.
Ice Creame
They taste good ,but could cost less.That would be better
Disappointed
When I eat it it seemed rather rich in the middle and realised I preferred it to be just plain ice cream.
Poor quality ice cream
Poor quality ice cream, think I'll stick to Magnums
Okay - not fond of the the chocolate spread core.
Okay I guess, pretty small at only 90ml and also not really liking the gooey centre which tastes like chocolate spread - so probably won't buy again. Agreed the chocolate on the outside is nice though.
Nice chocolate, shame about the ice cream.
Very nice chocolate on the outside, and a lovely gooey chocolate centre, but the vanilla ice cream in between is really bland and tasteless.