Cadbury Darkmilk Ice Cream Sticks 4X90ml

3.6(8)Write a review
Cadbury Darkmilk Ice Cream Sticks 4X90ml

£3.20
£0.89/100ml

Be Treatwise. Each stick (90ml) contains:

Energy
976kJ
234kcal
12%of the reference intake
Fat
14g

-

20%of the reference intake
Saturates
9.8g

-

49%of the reference intake
Sugars
20g

-

22%of the reference intake
Salt
0.09g

-

2%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1455kJ

Product Description

  • Vanilla Ice Cream with a Milk Chocolate Flavoured Sauce (20%), Covered in Milk Chocolate with High Cocoa Content (31%)
  • 100% Sustainably Sourced Cocoa
  • Cocoa† Life
  • †applies to all Cadbury milk chocolate
  • Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
  • Cocoa life helps farmers get the most from their cocoa trees through environmentally friendly farming
  • www.cocoalife.org
  • Cadbury is a Trademark of the Mondeléz International Group Used Under License to Froneri International Ltd.
  • Creamy Vanilla Ice Cream with the Richest Creamiest Chocolate Centre
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 360ML

Information

Ingredients

Cadbury High Cocoa Milk Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Milk Fat, Emulsifiers: Soya Lecithin, E 476; Flavouring), Reconstituted Skimmed Milk, Coconut Oil, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Water, Sweetened Condensed Milk (Whole Milk, Sugar), Invert Sugar Syrup, Whey Powder (Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifiers (E471, E472B), Stabilisers (E410 E412), Carrot Concentrate, Flavouring, Ground Vanilla Pods

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Peanuts, Nuts, Egg and Cereals containing Gluten.

Storage

Store Below -18°C. Keep Frozen. For Best Before End See Side of Pack.

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Recycling info

Box. Recycle Wrap. Don't Recycle

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • Froneri Polska Sp. z o.o.,
  • ul. Wojska Polskiego 3,
  • 39-300 Mielec.
  • R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
  • Leeming Bar,

Return to

  • R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
  • Leeming Bar,
  • DL7 9UL,
  • UK.
  • Unit D,
  • Baldonnell Business Park,
  • Baldonnell,
  • Co. Dublin.
  • For Customer Services: www.cadburyicecreamland.com

Net Contents

4 x 90ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer servingGDA per serving
Energy1455kJ976kJ12%
-349kcal234kcal
Fat21g14g20%
of which Saturates15g9.8g49%
Carbohydrate35g23g9%
of which Sugars30g20g22%
Fibre2.2g1.4g-
Protein4.3g2.9g6%
Salt0.13g0.09g2%
Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
Pack contains 4 servings---
8 Reviews

Average of 3.6 stars

Rather sickly will not buy again

3 stars

Rather sickly will not buy again

Choc lollies

5 stars

These were so nice I reordered them on next shopping day , definitely for adults not children 😊

Dark and divine.

5 stars

This is my favourite choc on a stick.

Ice Creame

5 stars

They taste good ,but could cost less.That would be better

Disappointed

3 stars

When I eat it it seemed rather rich in the middle and realised I preferred it to be just plain ice cream.

Poor quality ice cream

2 stars

Poor quality ice cream, think I'll stick to Magnums

Okay - not fond of the the chocolate spread core.

3 stars

Okay I guess, pretty small at only 90ml and also not really liking the gooey centre which tastes like chocolate spread - so probably won't buy again. Agreed the chocolate on the outside is nice though.

Nice chocolate, shame about the ice cream.

3 stars

Very nice chocolate on the outside, and a lovely gooey chocolate centre, but the vanilla ice cream in between is really bland and tasteless.

