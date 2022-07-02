Tesco Blueberries 350G

Really liked these. Not stuck together in a lump.
Really liked these. Not stuck together in a lump. I use them in individual jellies.
Like to buy these as they don't go 'off' when in the freezer and I can use just how many I like.
Berry good
Juicy berries, perfect for my breakfast of wheat biscuits.
Handy for using in small amounts with cereals at breakfast. Saves having to buy fresh which don't keep as long. Reasonable price compared to fresh.
Sweet
Sweet and tasty. Nice little bag to fit in the freezer.
These blueberries are so sweet and tasty very versatile to have in your freezer.
Delicious but no reseal on bag now
Delicious as always however the packaging has changed, (and reduced in quantity) used to be able to reseal, I now find them spilling into the freezer.
Easy to use straight from freezer on top of porridge Defrosts with heat of porridge by time I need to eat it
Okay
Not as good as they used to be, to many oversized ones
The berries are firm and good for fruit salads but not as good value as they used to be as the weight has been reduced by 50G, same price though