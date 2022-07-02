We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Blueberries 350G

Write a review
Tesco Blueberries 350G
£ 2.20
£6.29/kg

Per 80g

Energy
205kJ
49kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
0.4g

low

1%of the reference intake
Saturates
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
8.9g

medium

10%of the reference intake
Salt
0.02g

low

<1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 256kJ / 61kcal

Product Description

  • Blueberries.
  • Whole blueberries, simply frozen at the peak of freshness.
  • Carefully hand picked Frozen at the peak of freshness
  • Pack size: 350G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Blueberry.

Storage

Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 6 hours in the fridge. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Number of uses

approx. 4 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

350g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 80g
Energy256kJ / 61kcal205kJ / 49kcal
Fat0.5g0.4g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate12.9g10.3g
Sugars11.1g8.9g
Fibre1.2g1.0g
Protein0.5g0.4g
Salt0.03g0.02g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
Really liked these. Not stuck together in a lump.

5 stars

Really liked these. Not stuck together in a lump. I use them in individual jellies.

Like to buy these as they don't go 'off' when in t

4 stars

Like to buy these as they don't go 'off' when in the freezer and I can use just how many I like.

Berry good

5 stars

Juicy berries, perfect for my breakfast of wheat biscuits.

Handy for using in small amounts with cereals at b

4 stars

Handy for using in small amounts with cereals at breakfast. Saves having to buy fresh which don't keep as long. Reasonable price compared to fresh.

Sweet

5 stars

Sweet and tasty. Nice little bag to fit in the freezer.

These blueberries are so sweet and tasty very vers

5 stars

These blueberries are so sweet and tasty very versatile to have in your freezer.

Delicious but no reseal on bag now

4 stars

Delicious as always however the packaging has changed, (and reduced in quantity) used to be able to reseal, I now find them spilling into the freezer.

Easy to use straight from freezer on top of porrid

5 stars

Easy to use straight from freezer on top of porridge Defrosts with heat of porridge by time I need to eat it

Okay

3 stars

Not as good as they used to be, to many oversized ones

The berries are firm and good for fruit salads but

4 stars

The berries are firm and good for fruit salads but not as good value as they used to be as the weight has been reduced by 50G, same price though

