Tesco Beautifully Balanced Chilli Chicken Chow Mein 400G
Each pack
- Energy
- 1314kJ
-
- 312kcal
- 16%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 7.3g
- 10%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 1.5g
- 8%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 12.2g
- 14%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 1.11g
- 19%of the reference intake
low
low
low
medium
Product Description
- Cooked chicken breast pieces, red pepper, choi sum and carrot with noodles in a chilli sauce.
- Inspired by Classic combination of Chilli Garlic in Oriental Style sauce, served with Noodles and Choi Sum
- Cooked chicken breast pieces, choi sum, carrots and red pepper with noodles in a chilli sauce.
- Pack size: 400G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Noodles [Water, Wheat Flour, Salt, Turmeric, Paprika], Water, Chicken Breast (12%), Carrot, Choi Sum (10%), Grilled Red Pepper, Red Pepper, Spring Onion, Ginger, Garlic, Honey, Cornflour, Sugar, Sesame Oil, Red Chilli, Rapeseed Oil, Yeast Extract, Lemon Juice, Salt, Flavouring, Chicken Fat, Soya Bean, Wheat, Colour (Paprika Extract), Chicken Extract, Gram Flour, Star Anise, Dried Glucose Syrup, Sunflower Oil, Spice extracts [Fennel, Star Anise, Black Pepper, Cinnamon, Clove].
Wheat Flour Contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.
Cooking Instructions
Oven from frozen
Instructions: Remove outer packaging and pierce film lid. 200°C/ Fan 180°C/ Gas 6 45 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 30 minutes. Peel back film lid, stir and re-cover. Heat for a further 15 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Microwave from frozen
Instructions: For best results microwave from frozen.
Remove outer packaging and pierce film lid.
800W 9 mins / 900W 8 mins
Heat on full power for 6 minutes (800W) / 5 minutes (900W).
Peel back film lid, stir and re-cover.
Heat on full power for a further 3 minutes (800W) / 3 minutes (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Cooking Precautions
- All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
- Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
- Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity.
Produce of
Made using Thai chicken.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: When removing lid after heating hot steam may escape.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
400g e
Safety information
Caution: When removing lid after heating hot steam may escape.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
