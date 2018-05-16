Knightley's Adventures Conditioner Strawberry & Coconut 300Ml

Product Description
- Knhtlys/Ad Cond Strawberry & Coconut 300ml
- Knightley's Facts!
- Did You Know...
- Monkey's live all around the planet! the only continents you won't find them are Antarctica and Australasia!
- Knightley's Adventures are taking you on a bath time safari! with delicious scents.
- Interesting facts and hand drawn animals to make bath time that little bit more fun!
- Our products are gentle, approved by a paediatrician and tested by a skin expert. What's more, they are suitable for sensitive skin and vegans this conditioner is blended with mousturising aloe vera for that super soft natures touch.
- Don't hang around! this conditioner helps gently smooth and hydrate hair.
- Knightley's Adventures.
- Created by Samantha Faiers
- Dermatologically Tested
- Paediatrician Approved
- Suitable for Sensitive Skin
- Not Tested on Animals
- Suitable for Vegans
- Pack size: 300ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua (Water), Cetearyl Alcohol, Distearoylethyl Dimonium Chloride, Glycerin, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Extract, Panthenol, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis (Sweet Almond) Oil, Parfum (Fragrance), Benzyl Alcohol, Dehydroacetic Acid, Potassium Sorbate
Produce of
Made in China
Preparation and Usage
- Directions: Squidge a decent amount into hands and apply to wet hair after shampooing. Massage well into the ends, and the rinse thoroughly.
Warnings
- WARNING: KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN. FOR EXTERNAL USE ONLY. AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES. IF PRODUCT GETS INTO THE EYES RINSE WELL WITH WATER IMMEDIATELY.
Name and address
- AFB Plc,
- St Albans,
- AL4 0JJ,
- UK
- AFB (Europe) Ltd,
- D.O. Centre,
Return to
Net Contents
300ml ℮
Safety information
