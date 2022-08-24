We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Clubcard Price

Walkers Max Crispy Chicken Crisps 140G

2.8(5)Write a review
Walkers Max Crispy Chicken Crisps 140G
£1.99
£1.43/100g

Per 30g serving

Energy
638kJ
153kcal
8%of the reference intake
Fat
8.8g

high

13%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.8g

medium

4%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.1g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.36g

medium

6%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 638 kJ (8%*)

Product Description

  • Crispy Chicken Flavour Ridged Potato Crisps
  • 1 month free streaming trial Paramount+
  • Tom Cruise
  • Mission: Impossible
  • We’re teaming up with Paramount+
  • A brand new subscription streaming service that features Blockbuster movies, original series & a mountain of entertainment!
  • How to claim:
  • 1. Purchase a promotional pack
  • 2. 2. Scan QR code or visit www.walkers.co.uk/paramountplus
  • 3. Enter your details & pack code (found in the best before box)
  • 4. Receive code for 1 month free trial
  • 5. Sign up to Paramount+ & redeem
  • See website for T&C’s.
  • - Delicious Walkers Max Crispy Chicken flavour ridged sharing crisps
  • - Irresistible, deep-ridged crisps for a bolder taste experience
  • - This sharing bag is the ideal snack for a party, to share with your mates or great for a big night in
  • - No artificial preservatives, no artificial colours and no added MSG
  • Discover the mouth-watering flavours and full-on crunch of Walkers Max potato crisps. Thick cut, deep-ridged and packed with irresistible Walkers flavour, Walkers Max offers the ultimate snacking experience for big flavour seekers. Enjoy the classic ridged flavour of the Walkers Max range, or dial up the taste factor with Walkers Max Strong, which include even bolder, hot and spicy flavours designed to pair perfectly with a soft drink or your favourite beer. Still not enough? Walkers Max Double Crunch are here to double the crunch and double the flavour. Take it to the Max.
  • Full on Fried Flavours
  • No Artificial Preservatives and Colours
  • No Added MSG
  • Pack size: 140G
  Full on Fried Flavours
  No Artificial Preservatives and Colours
  No Added MSG

Information

Ingredients

Potatoes, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Rapeseed, in varying proportions), Crispy Chicken Seasoning [Whey Powder (from MILK), Sugar, Salt, Dextrose, Onion Powder, Flavourings (contains Chicken), Black Pepper, Acid (Citric Acid), Colour (Paprika Extract)]

Allergy Information

  • MAY CONTAIN: Gluten, Wheat, Barley, Soya, Celery, Mustard Contains: See highlighted ingredients

Storage

Store in a cool dry place

Number of uses

This pack contains 4-5 servings

Additives

  • Free From Added MSG
  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • EU: Walkers,

Return to

  • We're Here to Help,
  • Contact us at www.walkers.co.uk
  • Or Consumer care,
  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • EU: Walkers,
  • c/o Dublin 18,
  • D18 Y3Y9.
  • UK: 0800 274777

Net Contents

140g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 30g(%*):Per 100g:
Energy638 kJ (8%*)2126 kJ 153 kcal (8%*)509 kcal
Fat8.8 g (13%*)29.2 g
of which Saturates0.8 g (4%*)2.5 g
Carbohydrate15.8 g 52.7 g
of which Sugars1.1 g (1%*)3.7 g
Fibre1.3 g 4.2 g
Protein2 g 6.7 g
Salt0.36 g (6%*)1.19 g
This pack contains 4-5 servings--
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
View all Sharing Crisps & Snacks

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

5 Reviews

Average of 2.8 stars

Too sweet for me

2 stars

It does taste vaguely of chicken but so greasy and under seasoned that they are unenjoyable. Also far too sweet when you expect salty.

Tasty crisps

5 stars

Very tasty crisps - one of my favourites

Way better than the old KFC flavour - tastes more

5 stars

Way better than the old KFC flavour - tastes more like the regular roast chicken flavour.

Not for me

1 stars

Certainly won’t be buying these again. They were a product replacement on my shopping order unfortunately.

Zero Flavour

1 stars

Utterly tasteless. I had tried the KFC variety which are absolutely delicious & mistook these as the same product. Taste of nothing, texture ok. Threw them in food waste.

