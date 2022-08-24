Walkers Max Crispy Chicken Crisps 140G

Too sweet for me
It does taste vaguely of chicken but so greasy and under seasoned that they are unenjoyable. Also far too sweet when you expect salty.
Tasty crisps
Very tasty crisps - one of my favourites
Way better than the old KFC flavour - tastes more
Way better than the old KFC flavour - tastes more like the regular roast chicken flavour.
Not for me
Certainly won’t be buying these again. They were a product replacement on my shopping order unfortunately.
Zero Flavour
Utterly tasteless. I had tried the KFC variety which are absolutely delicious & mistook these as the same product. Taste of nothing, texture ok. Threw them in food waste.