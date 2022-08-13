We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Watermelon Fingers 80G

4.4(5)Write a review
Tesco Watermelon Fingers 80G

This product's currently out of stock

Rest of shelf

This product's currently out of stock

Each pack (80g)

Energy
111kJ
26kcal
1%of the reference intake
Fat
0.2g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
5.5g

medium

6%of the reference intake
Salt
<0.01g

low

<1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 139kJ / 33kcal

Product Description

  • Watermelon.
  • JUICY & REFRESHING
  • Pack size: 80G

Information

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product may occasionally contain {s} pips..

Recycling info

Pot. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

80g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (80g)
Energy139kJ / 33kcal111kJ / 26kcal
Fat0.3g0.2g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate6.9g5.5g
Sugars6.9g5.5g
Fibre0.5g0.4g
Protein0.4g0.3g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Caution: This product may occasionally contain {s} pips..

View all Fruit Pots, Platters & Packs

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

5 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

A1

5 stars

Perfect every time, but occasionally unavailable.

It was good quality and we ate it all

4 stars

It was good quality and we ate it all

Delicious especially cold

5 stars

Delicious especially cold

Didn’t last long but the delivery was one of the

3 stars

Didn’t last long but the delivery was one of the hottest days of the year

PERFECT SIZE OF CRISP SWEET JUICY WATERMELON

5 stars

Beautiful sweet and juicy fingers. The perfect size for little ones and to grab and go. Also great for portion control!!! The big 600G pack is too big for a single person but these little packs last all week in the fridge. Please bring them back, as I love watermelon and the large pack leads to waste.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here