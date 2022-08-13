Tesco Watermelon Fingers 80G

A1
Perfect every time, but occasionally unavailable.
It was good quality and we ate it all
Delicious especially cold
Didn’t last long but the delivery was one of the
Didn’t last long but the delivery was one of the hottest days of the year
PERFECT SIZE OF CRISP SWEET JUICY WATERMELON
Beautiful sweet and juicy fingers. The perfect size for little ones and to grab and go. Also great for portion control!!! The big 600G pack is too big for a single person but these little packs last all week in the fridge. Please bring them back, as I love watermelon and the large pack leads to waste.