We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

Gressingham Duck Burgers 227G

3.5(11)Write a review
Gressingham Duck Burgers 227G
£3.00
£13.22/kg

Product Description

  • Duck burgers with a hoisin and spring onion seasoning
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Red Tractor - Certified Duck
  • With a Hoisin and Spring Onion Seasoning
  • From our British farms
  • Perfect for BBQ
  • Pack size: 227G

Information

Ingredients

Duck (74%), Spring Onion (6%), Water, Potato, White Sugar, Rice Flour, Potato Starch, Cornflour, Rice Vinegar, Salt, Brown Sugar, Parsley, Soya Bean, Ginger, Dried Onion, Sea Salt, Rice Wine, Potato Maltodextrin, Sugar, Ginger Puree, Mollasses, Fennel Seed, Black Pepper, Chilli, Barley Malt Vinegar, Dried Garlic, Green Pepper, Red Pepper, Paprika Extract, Garlic Puree, Spirit Vinegar, Wheat Flour (with Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamine), Dextrose, Star Anise, Wheat, Preservative: Sodium Metabisulphite, Emulsifier: E471, Tapioca Starch, Clove, Fennel, Cardamon, Aniseed, Fenugreek, Cinnamon

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated 0°C to +4°C.Once opened, cook within 24 hours and do not exceed use by date. For use by date see front of pack. If freezing, freeze as soon after purchase as possible and within the use by date. Use within three months. Defrost thoroughly in the bottom of a refrigerator and cook within 24 hours. Do not refreeze once defrosted.

Cooking Instructions

Grill
Instructions: 1. Remove all packaging. Preheat grill and place burgers on grill rack
2. Place under grill on a medium/high heat for 14-18 minutes.
3. Turn occasionally until thoroughly cooked.
Burgers should always be cooked until piping hot, the juices run clear and there is no pink meat when cut open.
All cooking appliances vary. This is a guide only.

Produce of

Produced in the UK using British Duck

Preparation and Usage

  • 1 Warm the Grill
  • 2 Grill for 14-18 Minutes
  • 3 Serve & Enjoy

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: May contain bones.

Recycling info

Film. Not Recyclable Tray. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Gressingham,
  • Loomswood Farm,
  • Debach,
  • Woodbridge,
  • Suffolk,
  • IP13 6JW.

Return to

  • Something to say? Drop us a line at: feedback@gressinghamduck.co.uk or
  • Gressingham,
  • Loomswood Farm,
  • Debach,
  • Woodbridge,
  • Suffolk,
  • IP13 6JW.

Net Contents

227g

Nutrition

Typical Values(as sold) Per 100g
Energy (kJ)912
Energy (kcal)219
Fat13g
of which Saturates3.7g
Carbohydrate11g
of which Sugars3.5g
Fibre0.5g
Protein14g
Salt0.89g

Safety information

Warning: May contain bones.

View all Duck, Venison & Game

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

11 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Very very good

5 stars

Very very good.

Terrible

1 stars

Truly terrible. Avoid even if they are being given away for free. Didn't taste of duck or hoisin.

wonderfully tasty and easy to cook

5 stars

wonderfully tasty and easy to cook

Won't buy again

1 stars

I was excited to try these but they did not live up to expectations. The flavour of the duck was minimal and was dominated by fennel. My teens who normally eat duck did not like them and 3 of 4 burgers got binned...a shame as we don't like to waste food. The 4th was eaten begrudgingly. Definitely won't buy again

waste of money

1 stars

Possibly one of the most unpleasant products we have ever eaten. Tried to fry the burgers but they barely held their shape - would have been easier to spread them on toast! Texture was extremely unpleasant and there was no taste of duck. Avoid at all costs. I would have given no stars but it appears that is not allowed.

Delicious!

5 stars

completely delicious, a lovely treat!

These are good!

5 stars

These are good! Good size, juicy, very tasty Not hugely strong of duck but you can definitely tell it's made of duck. Nice balanced hoisin flavour - I was worried they would go overboard but it's complementary to the duck. I fried them but think they would be better grilled as per pack instructions. Good plain with veg/salad but expect they would hold up well to having in a burger bun as well. Won't have too often due to price, but was impressed with these.

A change to the norm

4 stars

Really good taste, had in brioche baps, only drawback is a bit pricey, but as a treat, spot on

Very tasty!

5 stars

I didn’t grill them, I cooked them in the oven in a tray with lots of veg and wee spuds. Thought they were very tasty, would definitely buy them again.

Very tasty

5 stars

Very tasty

1-10 of 11 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here