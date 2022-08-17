Gressingham Duck Burgers 227G

Very very good
Terrible
Truly terrible. Avoid even if they are being given away for free. Didn't taste of duck or hoisin.
wonderfully tasty and easy to cook
Won't buy again
I was excited to try these but they did not live up to expectations. The flavour of the duck was minimal and was dominated by fennel. My teens who normally eat duck did not like them and 3 of 4 burgers got binned...a shame as we don't like to waste food. The 4th was eaten begrudgingly. Definitely won't buy again
waste of money
Possibly one of the most unpleasant products we have ever eaten. Tried to fry the burgers but they barely held their shape - would have been easier to spread them on toast! Texture was extremely unpleasant and there was no taste of duck. Avoid at all costs. I would have given no stars but it appears that is not allowed.
Delicious!
completely delicious, a lovely treat!
These are good!
These are good! Good size, juicy, very tasty Not hugely strong of duck but you can definitely tell it's made of duck. Nice balanced hoisin flavour - I was worried they would go overboard but it's complementary to the duck. I fried them but think they would be better grilled as per pack instructions. Good plain with veg/salad but expect they would hold up well to having in a burger bun as well. Won't have too often due to price, but was impressed with these.
A change to the norm
Really good taste, had in brioche baps, only drawback is a bit pricey, but as a treat, spot on
Very tasty!
I didn’t grill them, I cooked them in the oven in a tray with lots of veg and wee spuds. Thought they were very tasty, would definitely buy them again.
Very tasty
