Veetee Plants & Rice Smokey Chipotle Non Carne 280G

Product Description
- Smokey Chipotle Chilli Non-Carne with a Smack of Jalepeno Peppers
- Head over to www.veetee.com to see how we do it!
- Delicious steamed cooked plant based meal. Carefully sourced ingredients to create inspired delicious recipes. Easy to prepare & perfectly portioned.
- Packed in a protective atmosphere for freshness.
- 100% Plant Based
- With a smack of jalapeno peppers
- No artificial colours flavours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 280G
Information
Ingredients
Chipotle Chilli Sauce (54%) (Tomato in Juice, Red Kidney Beans (6%), Red Pepper, Diced Carrot, Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Chopped Chillies (0.8%), Garlic Puree, Chipotle Chilli Powder (0.3%), Salt, Yeast Extract, Onion Powder, Ground Cumin, Smoked Paprika Powder (0.4%), Lemon Juice Concentrate, Ground Oregano), Steamed Grains (46%) (Water, Parboiled Long Grain Rice, Red Quinoa, White Quinoa), Acidity Regulator: Glucono-Delta-Lactone, Green Jalapeno Flakes (0.1%)
Storage
Best Before End: see side of pot.Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 48 hours.
Produce of
Non-UK
Number of uses
Servings per pack: 2, Serving size: 140g
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- Veetee Foods Ltd,
- Rochester,
- Kent,
- ME2 4DU,
- UK.
Return to
- Veetee Foods Ltd,
- Rochester,
- Kent.
- ME2 4DU,
- UK.
Net Contents
280g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Serving
|Energy
|361kJ/
|506kJ/
|-
|86kcal
|120kcal
|Fat
|1.6g
|2.3g
|of which saturates
|0.2g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrates
|13.3g
|18.6g
|of which sugars
|3.6g
|5.0g
|Fibre
|2.9g
|4.1g
|Protein
|3.1g
|4.3g
|Salt
|0.48g
|0.67g
|Servings per pack: 2, Serving size: 140g
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.