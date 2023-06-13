Tesco Finest 6 Mini Brioche Buns

defrost for a minimum of 2 hours in a cool, dry place Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container. For best quality, do not refrigerate. Suitable for freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown.

May contain sesame seeds. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., The allergens in this product have changed.

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [ Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pasteurised Egg (12%), Water, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Butter ( Milk ), Fermented Wheat Flour, Yeast, Salt, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diacetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium, Potassium and Calcium Salts of Fatty Acids), Invert Sugar Syrup, Palm Fat, Pea Protein, Concentrated Fruit Juices [Carrot, Pumpkin, Apple], Flavouring, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Dextrose, Maltodextrin, Maize Starch, Sourdough Culture ( Wheat ), Antioxidant (Citric Acid), Wheat Starch.

Our Tesco Finest mini brioche burger buns are made with egg and butter, making them soft and mildly sweet. Oven baked and glazed for a golden appearance. Perfect for afternoon tea. Soft and mildly sweet mini brioche buns enriched with egg and butter. Summer Edition.

