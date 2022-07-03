Angelo Poretti Premium Lager 4 X 330Ml

Brewed and bottled in the U.K. Not Italian then.
Brewed and bottled in the U.K. All you need to know really.
Love it!
A light, easy to drink lager. No bitter after taste and great value!
A very good malty Italian lager
A very nice malty italian lager. Very good value when on special offer.
Good taste
This Birrificio lager had a nice taste. It was light, refreshing and a smooth lager. These bottles of lager will be perfect for the warmer months with BBQs and garden parties. Best served chilled straight from the fridge.
Delicious
This is a delicate hoppy lager that was an absolute treat. I quite like my ales and hoppy flavours and this didn't disappoint. It is indeed a premium product. If your considering these, just give them a try.
Beer
I don't normally drink this kind of larger as a rule but it tastes nice I gave my son in law a bottle to try and he was like he was in heaven drinking it he said it reminds of being on holiday and that's what I could agree on with him
Tasty and refreshing
Both my partner and my brother in law tried this lager. My partner doesn't normally like lager but even he liked it. They both said it was smooth and light and nice and refreshing for a warm day straight out of the fridge.
Great chilled
I found this beer to be really light in flavour, colour and with a smooth aftertaste. After a few hours in the fridge it tasted even better, it was really very refreshing, perfect fit fir a summer event outside, a bbq or gathering of friends. Much preferred it to my usual brand and will certainly be changing x
Great Italian beer
First time I had this beer in a pub, couldn't decide what to get so I was recommended this and it was really good, very refreshing. It goes very well with mac and cheese. The taste is a balance between smooth and bitter, perfect on a sunny day or evening out in a pub.
Surprisingly great
So I am really fussy with beer. I only like certain beers and generally never deviate from these but when I tried this beer... what a surprise. It has a great 'after taste' and smooth. Best to have ice cold in an ice cold glass :) The packaging is great and overall this beer is quality