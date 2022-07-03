We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Angelo Poretti Premium Lager 4 X 330Ml

4.7(84)Write a review
image 1 of Angelo Poretti Premium Lager 4 X 330Ml
£5.00
£3.79/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Premium lager
  • Birrificio Anglo Poretti is a 4.8% ABV full flavoured lager, characterised by a pillowy white head, brilliant clarity and a polished golden colour. With its sparkling carbonation, sweet malty body and assertive hoppy bitterness, it's perfect as a stand-alone beer but sublime when paired with food. Incredibly versatile with a wide range of dishes, Birrificio Angelo Poretti was created with food in mind.
  • In 1877, our founder Angelo Poretti established the Birrificio Angelo Poretti brewery in the foothills of the Campo dei Fiori mountain range in Valganna, Northern Italy. Today, our beer is brewed based on the traditional Italian recipe, which delivers a full-flavored Lager with an assertive hoppy bitterness, a flavour profile iconic to the Italian ‘aperitivo' culture where bitter drinks are used to ignite the appetite and begin a dining experience.
  • Brewed with Four Hop Varieties
  • Italian Hopmasters
  • Pack size: 1320ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Malted Barley, Barley, Hops

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley

ABV

4.8% vol

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Brewed and bottled in the U.K.

Recycling info

Pack. Recycle

Name and address

  • Brewed and bottled by:
  • Carlsberg Marston's Brewing Co. Ltd,
  • Wolverhampton,
  • WV1 4JT.
  • Carlsberg Breweries, J.C.,
  • Jacobsens Gade 1,

Return to

  • Carlsberg Marston's Brewing Co. Ltd,
  • Wolverhampton,
  • WV1 4JT.
  • Consumer Helpline: 03457 585685
  • www.birrificioangeloporetti.co.uk

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

4 x 330ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml:
Energy170kJ/41kcal
Fat0g
of which saturates0g
Carbohydrate2.9g
of which sugars0.1g
Protein0.5g
Salt0.02g
View all Beer - Lager

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

84 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Brewed and bottled in the U.K. Not Italian then.

1 stars

Brewed and bottled in the U.K. All you need to know really.

Love it!

5 stars

A light, easy to drink lager. No bitter after taste and great value!

A very good malty Italian lager

5 stars

A very nice malty italian lager. Very good value when on special offer.

Good taste

5 stars

A ANGELO PORETTI Customer

This Birrificio lager had a nice taste. It was light, refreshing and a smooth lager. These bottles of lager will be perfect for the warmer months with BBQs and garden parties. Best served chilled straight from the fridge.

Delicious

5 stars

A ANGELO PORETTI Customer

This is a delicate hoppy lager that was an absolute treat. I quite like my ales and hoppy flavours and this didn't disappoint. It is indeed a premium product. If your considering these, just give them a try.

Beer

4 stars

A ANGELO PORETTI Customer

I don't normally drink this kind of larger as a rule but it tastes nice I gave my son in law a bottle to try and he was like he was in heaven drinking it he said it reminds of being on holiday and that's what I could agree on with him

Tasty and refreshing

4 stars

A ANGELO PORETTI Customer

Both my partner and my brother in law tried this lager. My partner doesn't normally like lager but even he liked it. They both said it was smooth and light and nice and refreshing for a warm day straight out of the fridge.

Great chilled

4 stars

A ANGELO PORETTI Customer

I found this beer to be really light in flavour, colour and with a smooth aftertaste. After a few hours in the fridge it tasted even better, it was really very refreshing, perfect fit fir a summer event outside, a bbq or gathering of friends. Much preferred it to my usual brand and will certainly be changing x

Great Italian beer

5 stars

A ANGELO PORETTI Customer

First time I had this beer in a pub, couldn't decide what to get so I was recommended this and it was really good, very refreshing. It goes very well with mac and cheese. The taste is a balance between smooth and bitter, perfect on a sunny day or evening out in a pub.

Surprisingly great

4 stars

A ANGELO PORETTI Customer

So I am really fussy with beer. I only like certain beers and generally never deviate from these but when I tried this beer... what a surprise. It has a great 'after taste' and smooth. Best to have ice cold in an ice cold glass :) The packaging is great and overall this beer is quality

1-10 of 84 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here