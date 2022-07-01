We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Pukka Beef & Vegetable Puff Pastry Pies 4 Pack

Pukka Beef & Vegetable Puff Pastry Pies 4 Pack
£ 3.20
£0.80/each

Product Description

  • Minced beef, diced carrot, diced swede & peas in beef gravy, in a light puff pastry case.
  • FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® C011534, www.fsc.org
  • Puff Pastry Perfection in Only 35 Mins

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamine), Water, Margarine (contains: Palm & Rapeseed Fats & Oils, Water, Salt), Beef (8%), Potato (4.5%), Onion (3.5%), Carrot (3%), Swede (1.5%), Peas (1.5%), Modified Maize Starch, Beef Flavour Powder, Salt, Barley Malt Extract, Onion Powder, Flavour Enhancer: Monosodium Glutamate, Pepper, Butter (Milk), Garlic Puree

Allergy Information

  • May also contain (traces of): Soya. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in Bold.

Storage

Store below -18°C.Best before and frozen on dates: see front of box. Do not refreeze after thawing.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Pre-heated fan assisted/gas oven
Remove outer packaging but leave pie in its foil container.
Place on a baking tray, on the middle shelf, in a pre-heated fan assisted/gas oven and heat for 30-35 minutes at 180ºC/Gas Mark 6.
These are only guidelines as appliances may vary.
Adjust baking times according to your particular oven (conventional ovens may take longer than fan assisted ovens). Always check that food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Do not reheat.
For a deeper golden colour, glaze with milk or a beaten egg before baking.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Warnings

  • Whilst due care is taken in the preparation of this product, it may contain bones.

Recycling info

Carton. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • Pukka Pies Ltd,
  • The Halfcroft,
  • Syston,
  • Leicester,
  • LE7 1LD.

Return to

  • Pukka Pies Ltd,
  • The Halfcroft,
  • Syston,
  • Leicester,
  • LE7 1LD.
  • www.pukkapies.co.uk
  • For European customers please contact:
  • 38 Upper Mount Street,
  • Dublin 2,
  • D02 PR89.

Net Contents

4 x Puff Pastry Pies

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAmount per 100gAmount per Baked Pie
Energy1214kj/291kcal1979kj/475kcal
Fat17.0g27.8g
of which Saturates8.5g13.8g
Carbohydrates27.5g44.8g
of which Sugars2.1g3.5g
Fibre1.6g2.6g
Protein6.1g10.0g
Salt1.23g2.00g

Safety information

Whilst due care is taken in the preparation of this product, it may contain bones.

5 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

i loved them will bye again

5 stars

5 stars

i loved them will bye again

Yes it was very good quality, I had it will new po

5 stars

Yes it was very good quality, I had it will new potatoes and veg, for my evening meal, will pass on it on to friends

It’s a lovely tasting pie I enjoy the vegetables t

5 stars

It’s a lovely tasting pie I enjoy the vegetables that came with it it was lovely and fresh

where is the beef?

2 stars

There was very little beef, not impressed

Tiny pieces of beef.

3 stars

The pastry was nice but the filling was not great. The vegetables were bigger then the beef. The beef filling was tasteless and very tiny, not like what the picture shows. There was lots of gravy about 5 peas and about 4 bits of carrots . Not like the chilled pukka pies. Won’t be buying them again.

