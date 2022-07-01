Pukka Beef & Vegetable Puff Pastry Pies 4 Pack

i loved them will bye again
i loved them will bye again
Yes it was very good quality, I had it will new po
Yes it was very good quality, I had it will new potatoes and veg, for my evening meal, will pass on it on to friends
It’s a lovely tasting pie I enjoy the vegetables t
It’s a lovely tasting pie I enjoy the vegetables that came with it it was lovely and fresh
where is the beef?
There was very little beef, not impressed
Tiny pieces of beef.
The pastry was nice but the filling was not great. The vegetables were bigger then the beef. The beef filling was tasteless and very tiny, not like what the picture shows. There was lots of gravy about 5 peas and about 4 bits of carrots . Not like the chilled pukka pies. Won’t be buying them again.