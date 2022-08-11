We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Fire Pit 6 Jumbo Brioche Hot Dog Rolls

Tesco Fire Pit 6 Jumbo Brioche Hot Dog Rolls

This product is available for delivery or collection until 04/09/2022

£1.60
£0.27/each

One roll

Energy
1069kJ
253kcal
13%of the reference intake
Fat
4.1g

medium

6%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.1g

low

6%of the reference intake
Sugars
7.1g

medium

8%of the reference intake
Salt
0.68g

medium

11%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1188kJ / 281kcal

Product Description

  • 6 Brioche hot dog rolls made with egg and butter.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Dextrose, Wheat Fibre, Yeast, Salt, Fermented Wheat Flour, Butter (Milk), Flavouring, Soya Flour, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Pasteurised Egg White, Colour (Algal Carotenes), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown. Defrost for a minimum of 2 hours in a cool, dry place. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

6

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne roll (90g)
Energy1188kJ / 281kcal1069kJ / 253kcal
Fat4.6g4.1g
Saturates1.2g1.1g
Carbohydrate49.9g44.9g
Sugars7.9g7.1g
Fibre4.2g3.8g
Protein8.0g7.2g
Salt0.76g0.68g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

Not nice

2 stars

Doughy, cheap tasting and generally horrible.

Great rolls

5 stars

These were great! Not too sweet like some brioche rolls. Jumbo sausages didn't stick out the ends either! Will definitely buy again.

Enjoyable rolls for any kind of filling.

5 stars

We enjoyed these rolls, they kept well and useful for any type of filling.

I’d rate these as . . .

1 stars

In a sprit of full disclosure I have to admit that my son bought these as a part of my ‘SURPRISE!’ birthday celebration. Our local artisan baker makes brioches on a Saturday morning. They open at 7.30am and are sold out by 9 am - they are delightful. Expensive yet but worth every penny. These Tesco Fire Pit 6 Jumbo Brioche Hot Dog Rolls (now who thought that was a catchy name?) were like eating aerated but glutinous rubberised cotton wool. Probably edible but why would you bother? I might eat one - but only if I were starving. And on second thoughts - probably not. I’d rate these as just this side of disgusting.

Dry, not nice

3 stars

Last year these were great, soft tasty n ideal for larger sausages/hotdogs. This time they were very firm, dry n not nice. Plz bring the old recipe back!!

