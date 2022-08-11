Not nice
Doughy, cheap tasting and generally horrible.
Great rolls
These were great! Not too sweet like some brioche rolls. Jumbo sausages didn't stick out the ends either! Will definitely buy again.
Enjoyable rolls for any kind of filling.
We enjoyed these rolls, they kept well and useful for any type of filling.
I’d rate these as . . .
In a sprit of full disclosure I have to admit that my son bought these as a part of my ‘SURPRISE!’ birthday celebration. Our local artisan baker makes brioches on a Saturday morning. They open at 7.30am and are sold out by 9 am - they are delightful. Expensive yet but worth every penny. These Tesco Fire Pit 6 Jumbo Brioche Hot Dog Rolls (now who thought that was a catchy name?) were like eating aerated but glutinous rubberised cotton wool. Probably edible but why would you bother? I might eat one - but only if I were starving. And on second thoughts - probably not. I’d rate these as just this side of disgusting.
Dry, not nice
Last year these were great, soft tasty n ideal for larger sausages/hotdogs. This time they were very firm, dry n not nice. Plz bring the old recipe back!!