Marques De Los Zancos Rioja 75Cl

image 1 of Marques De Los Zancos Rioja 75Cl
£5.25
£5.25/75cl

Per 125ml glass

Energy
389kJ
94kcal
5%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 311kJ / 75kcal

Product Description

  • Red Wine Rioja DOCa, Product of Spain.
  • Marqués de los Zancos is a juicy, fruity Rioja inspired by the traditional Riojan Danza de los Zancos (stilts dance). With twirling aromas of crushed strawberries & plums with the flourish of a soft well balanced finish. Perfect with pasta dishes, tapas or mild cheeses.
  • Wine of Spain
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Alcohol Units

9.8

ABV

13% vol

Producer

Pagos del Rey S.L.

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Jairo Fernández

Country

Spain

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Tempranillo, Garnacha/Grenache

Vinification Details

  • The carefully selected handpicked grapes are harvested at their optimum ripeness before embarking on a cold maceration process (48-72 hours) and being fermented in stainless steel tanks at a controlled temperature (21- 23 ºC) for 8 to 10 days. This ensures the wine achieves its characteristic colour and maximum aromas aromatic expression.

History

  • The winery, which opened in 2006, is one of the largest in La Rioja. It is located next to an ancient river bed and from it you enjoy views of the mountains in Rioja Alavesa. It combines tradition with modern architecture. Huge chimneys and steel covers resemble a vessel that dominates the landscape. A fir-wood baseboard embellishes the barrel cellar. The Solís family is associated to more than 1,000 family-owned vine growers that cover around 3,500 hectares across La Rioja.

Regional Information

  • Spain's most internationally famous wine region is renowned for creating top quality wines with exceptional ageing ability. It lies in northern Spain, by the side of the River Ebro from which the region's name derived. Elegance and poise is the hallmark of the wines shaped in this ancient region. The variety of its soils, together with the combination of modern and traditional growing practices allow winemakers to produce a wide range of wines that exhibit different personalities.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.

Storage

Store in a cool, dark place.

Produce of

Produced in Spain, Bottled in Spain

Preparation and Usage

  • Perfect with Pasta Dishes, Tapas or Mild Cheeses.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Warnings

  • DRINKAWARE.CO.UK ENJOY RESPONSIBLY.

Recycling info

Bottle. Recycle- Cap on

Importer address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 125ml glass
Energy311kJ / 75kcal389kJ / 94kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

DRINKAWARE.CO.UK ENJOY RESPONSIBLY.

SPANISH wine

3 stars

Good quality SPANISH wine in the Tesco ITALIAN section!!

Full bodied red

4 stars

This wine was very good quality for the price. Lovely flavour.

