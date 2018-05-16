Luis Felipe Edwards Gran Reserve Pinot Noir 75Cl

Product Description
- Pinot Noir
- In the Leyda Valley, with its cooling ocean breezes, our Pinot Noir grapes ripen slowly. They develop intense berry fruit characters whilst retaining all their natural acidity and freshness. The resulting wine was aged in French oak barriques to considerably increase its complexity and texture.
- Deliciously supple, with ripe, smoky fruit flavours balanced by refreshing acidity, this is a versatile partner for most poultry and meat dishes, as well as grilled salmon.
- During every vintage on the Viña Luis Felipe Edwards estate, grapes from the best areas are vinified separately under the personal supervision of the Head Winemaker. These wines are always included in the family's private cellars and reserved for special occasions.
- Wine of Chile
- Family Selection
- Award-Winning Chilean Wine Producer
- Sommelier Wine Awards - New World Producer of the Year 2016
- San Francisco International Wine Competition - Best of Nation 2017
- Catador Wine Awards - Mejor Viña, Santiago de Chile 2018
- Pack size: 75CL
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Tasting Notes
ABV
14% vol
Producer
Luis Felipe Edwards
Type of Closure
Natural Cork
Country
Chile
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Pinot Noir
Vinification Details
- Cold macerated for 5 days and fermented in open tanks with selected yeast and daily punch downs to increase varietal flavors and elegant extraction of tannins. Once the fermentation is finished, a post-fermentation maceration takes place to achieve volume and depth in the mouth, the maceration time is determined by tasting. After this, the wine is transferred to French barrels to start malolactic fermentation and aged for 10 months to add complexity, soften tannins and promote aromatic expression.
History
- The history of Viña Luis Felipe Edwards (LFE) dates back to 1976, when Luis Felipe Edwards Sr. purchased the Fundo San José de Puquillay estate, located in the Colchagua Valley, a premier viticultural region in Chile. Viña Luis Felipe Edwards has since grown to be the largest 100% family-owned wine company in Chile, with 1850 hectares of estate vineyards and is exported to more than 90 countries.
Regional Information
- The region is defined as a cool climate region, located 9km from the Pacific Ocean and grate thermal oscillation improving flavor development and natural acidity. The terroir of plateau and soft hills with mix of smooth granitic, calcareous and alluvial sediments of the Maipo River. Ideal for producing high quality grapes from cool climate varieties, high potential for whites and cool climate reds.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 10 years
Produce of
Bottled in Chile
Name and address
- Bottled by:
- Viña Luis Felipe Edwards Ltda.,
- Nancagua,
- Chile.
Return to
- Viña Luis Felipe Edwards Ltda.,
- Nancagua,
- Chile.
- www.lfewines.com
Net Contents
75cl ℮
