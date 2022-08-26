We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Cornish Sardines In Tomato Sauce 100G

Tesco Finest Cornish Sardines In Tomato Sauce 100G
Product Description

  • Cornish sardines (Sardina Pilchardus) in a tomato, black olive and caper sauce with chilli.
  • in a Rich Olive & Caper Sauce
  • Pack size: 100G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cornish Sardines (Fish) (58%), Water, Tomato Purée, Olive Oil, Sundried Tomatoes, Spirit Vinegar, Black Olive, Capers, Garlic Powder, Salt, Thickeners (Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum), Onion Powder, Parsley, Chilli, Black Pepper.

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days. Store in a cool dry place.

  • Caution: This product will contain bones..

Can. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

100g e

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach can (100g)
Energy668kJ / 160kcal668kJ / 160kcal
Fat10.3g10.3g
Saturates3.4g3.4g
Carbohydrate2.6g2.6g
Sugars1.9g1.9g
Fibre0.4g0.4g
Protein14.1g14.1g
Salt0.51g0.51g
Omega-3 (EPA & DHA)2360mg2360mg
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Caution: This product will contain bones..

Hunt the sardines

3 stars

Very tastly, although there was little evidence of any capers in the sauce, which exceeded the sardines in volume more than expected, hence the low rating.

