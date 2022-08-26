Tesco Finest Cornish Sardines In Tomato Sauce 100G

Hunt the sardines
Very tastly, although there was little evidence of any capers in the sauce, which exceeded the sardines in volume more than expected, hence the low rating.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 668kJ / 160kcal
INGREDIENTS: Cornish Sardines (Fish) (58%), Water, Tomato Purée, Olive Oil, Sundried Tomatoes, Spirit Vinegar, Black Olive, Capers, Garlic Powder, Salt, Thickeners (Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum), Onion Powder, Parsley, Chilli, Black Pepper.
Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days. Store in a cool dry place.
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each can (100g)
|Energy
|668kJ / 160kcal
|668kJ / 160kcal
|Fat
|10.3g
|10.3g
|Saturates
|3.4g
|3.4g
|Carbohydrate
|2.6g
|2.6g
|Sugars
|1.9g
|1.9g
|Fibre
|0.4g
|0.4g
|Protein
|14.1g
|14.1g
|Salt
|0.51g
|0.51g
|Omega-3 (EPA & DHA)
|2360mg
|2360mg
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
Caution: This product will contain bones..
