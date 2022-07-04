Birds Eye 6 Original Chicken Chargrills 510G

They are not bad. Shame they have milk as I am now
They are not bad. Shame they have milk as I am now lactose intolerant
Great product
Tasty, well priced, and also low in calories. They make a great tea with a jacket potato and some vegetables.
Quick and nutritious
Chicken Chargrills enable a quick, nutritious meal with the addition of vegetables. They can be cooked from frozen, so you don’t have to remember to remove from the freezer hours before dinner. A simple, more affordable addition to your main meal! On the downside, I did prefer them before the addition of the topping. But that’s a matter of taste.
A must buy
Juicy, delicious and real chicken... What's not to live!
Good for mid week meal
Good as a mid week meal with some veg.