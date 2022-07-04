We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Birds Eye 6 Original Chicken Chargrills 510G

4.2(5)Write a review
Birds Eye 6 Original Chicken Chargrills 510G
£ 4.30
£8.44/kg

Per grill oven baked provides:

Energy
615kJ
147kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
8.2g

medium

12%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.1g

medium

11%of the reference intake
Sugars
<0.5g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.8g

medium

13%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy As Sold 100g Provides

Product Description

  • Grills formed from marinated chunks of chicken breast, lightly fried, seared and glazed.
  • For a sustainable tomorrow
  • Making a difference with responsibly sourced and prepared food every day
  • birdseye.co.uk/our-sustainable-path
  • Our original chicken chargrills are made from 100% chicken breast & coated in our secret smokey glaze recipe!
  • Why does it say made from 100% chicken breast if it's 75% chicken breast? Made from 100% chicken breast means we use only chicken breast meat in our range. The other 25% relates to the other tasty ingredients such as the coating.
  • Recycle
  • 'Birds Eye' and 'the logo shape' are trademarks of Nomad Foods Europe Limited
  • Made from 100% Chicken Breast
  • No Artificial Colours or Preservatives
  • Pack size: 510G

Information

Ingredients

Chicken Breast (75%), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Starch (Maize, Wheat), Palm Oil, Salt, Rice Flour, Dried Onion, Natural Flavourings, Sugar, Yeast, Natural Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)#, Milk Protein, Smoke Flavouring, Herbs, Black Pepper, # Lecithin is used to bind our Glazes together. It is a natural material found in many traditional food ingredients

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Egg. For allergens see ingredients in capital letters.

Storage

Store in a freezer at -18°C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: To Prepare...
Your Chicken Chargrill contains raw meat, please ensure that it is cooked thoroughly until piping hot throughout.
Tastiest when oven baked straight from the freezer.
190°c, Fan 170°c, Gas Mark 5 20-22 Mins
Pre-heat the oven.
Place on a baking tray in the middle of the oven.
Cook glazed side facing up.
- Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot.
- These instructions are guidelines only.
- Do Not refreeze after defrosting.

Number of uses

This pack contains 6 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Although great care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

Name and address

  • Birds Eye Limited,
  • Freepost ADM3939,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YS.
  • Birds Eye Ireland,
  • Monread Rd,

Return to

  • Careline Information..
  • Call us free on 0800 33 22 77
  • Mon - Fri 8am to 6pm
  • ROI: Callsave 1850 298 398
Net Contents

510g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs Sold 100g ProvidesPer Grill Oven Baked Provides
Energy - kJ718kJ615kJ
- kcal172kcal147kcal
Fat9.7g8.2g
of which Saturates2.5g2.1g
Carbohydrate5.1g4.3g
- of which Sugars<0.5g<0.5g
Fibre<0.5g<0.5g
Protein16g14g
Salt0.95g0.80g
This pack contains 6 portions--

Safety information

Although great care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

They are not bad. Shame they have milk as I am now

3 stars

They are not bad. Shame they have milk as I am now lactose intolerant

Great product

5 stars

Tasty, well priced, and also low in calories. They make a great tea with a jacket potato and some vegetables.

Quick and nutritious

4 stars

Chicken Chargrills enable a quick, nutritious meal with the addition of vegetables. They can be cooked from frozen, so you don’t have to remember to remove from the freezer hours before dinner. A simple, more affordable addition to your main meal! On the downside, I did prefer them before the addition of the topping. But that’s a matter of taste.

A must buy

5 stars

Juicy, delicious and real chicken... What's not to live!

Good for mid week meal

4 stars

Good as a mid week meal with some veg.

