Palmer's Coconut Oil Moisture Boost Conditioner 400Ml

4.4(102)
£4.50

£1.12/100ml

Palmer's Coconut Oil Mstur Boost Cond 400ml For additional tips, tricks & styling hacks visit: palmers.com
Palmer's Coconut Oil Formula® Moisture BoostSystem restores hair experiencing dryness or damage with natural reparatives that instantly and deeply lock in moisture from root to tip, visibly improving your hair's condition after each use.Why Your Hair Will Love Coconut Oil and Tahitian MonoiCoconut Oil: Contains fatty acids that quickly and deeply absorb into the hair strands, adding and sealing in moisture to keep hair shiny and manageable. Our formula contains ethically and sustainably sourced raw, extra virgin coconut oil.Tahitian Monoï Oil: Polynesian Tiaré Tahiti flowers soaked in coconut oil increase moisture and improve flexibility, while imparting an indulgent tropical, delicate scent.- Rich, creamy conditioner- Instantly surrounds strands in deep moisture- Restores, softens, detangles and improves manageability- Leaves hair silky, shiny and healthier looking
©2023 E.T. Browne Drug Co., Inc.
With vitamin EMade with Natural Tahitian MonoiMoisture BoostRestores Dry, Damaged or Color Treated HairSilicone FreeInstantly Detangles & NourishesLocks in Hydration & SoftnessFree of Parabens, Phthalates, Mineral Oil, Gluten & DyesCommitted to Responsible SourcingNo Animal Ingredients or TestingFamily Owned & Operated
Pack size: 400ML

Ingredients

Water (Aqua), Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Fruit Extract, Cetearyl Alcohol, Glycerin, Behentrimonium Chloride, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Behenyl Alcohol, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil, Olea Europaea (Olive) Fruit Oil, Persea Gratissima (Avocado) Oil, Pentaerythrityl Tetraethylhexanoate, Gardenia Tahitensis Flower Extract, Macrocystis Pyrifera (Kelp) Extract, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Tocopherol, Tocopheryl Acetate, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Panthenol, Leuconostoc/Radish Root Ferment Filtrate, Hydroxyethyl Cetearamidopropyldimonium Chloride, Phenoxyethanol, Isopropyl Alcohol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Fragrance (Parfum), Coumarin, Benzyl Benzoate

Net Contents

400ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Directions: After shampooing with Palmer's® Coconut Oil Formula® Shampoo, apply generously and work through hair from root to tip and allow to penetrate for 2 to 3 minutes or as desired. Rinse thoroughly with cool water.For best results: Use with Palmer's® Coconut Oil Formula® Shampoo and leave-in Conditioner.

