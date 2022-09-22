We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Taylors Of Harrogate Italian Coffee Beans 1Kg

4.5(4)Write a review
Taylors Of Harrogate Italian Coffee Beans 1Kg

£10.00
£1.00/100g

Product Description

  • Coffee beans.
  • You can find our brew guides at taylorsofharrogate.co.uk
  • To find out more, visit taylorsofharrogate.co.uk
  • Choose a Grind Size
  • Espresso - Fine
  • Filter - Medium
  • Cafetière - Coarse
  • A family coffee company
  • We're an independent, family coffee company from Yorkshire that's been roasting the highest quality coffee for over 130 years.
  • Our family extends beyond our home in Harrogate. We work hard to improve farmers' livelihoods, support communities and protect landscapes all over the world.
  • Packed in a protective atmosphere.
  • Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature
  • For more information, visit ra.org
  • Certified CarbonNeutral® product
  • CarbonNeutral.com
  • Rich Italian is a trademark of Bettys and Taylors Group Ltd.
  • Rich & Refined
  • A rich, medium roast with hints of dark chocolate and almonds
  • Ideal for enjoying on an evening, after dinner
  • Strength - 4
  • Pack size: 1KG

Information

Ingredients

Arabica Coffee (100%)

Storage

Once opened seal with a clip and store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Roasted & packed in the UK

Name and address

  • Taylors of Harrogate,
  • Plumpton Park,
  • Harrogate,
  • HG2 7LD,
  • UK.

Return to

  • hello@taylorsoftharrogate.co.uk
  • 0800 3281 886
Net Contents

1kg ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

4 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Not strong enough for us. Should have put my readi

3 stars

Not strong enough for us. Should have put my reading glasses, thought it was roast 4 out of 5, but it was 4 out of 10.

Great to have a quality 1kg bag of beans now avail

5 stars

Great to have a quality 1kg bag of beans now available at the supermarket.

Great tasting everyday coffee and good value in th

5 stars

Great tasting everyday coffee and good value in the 1 kg bag. Used in a bean to cup machine, mainly for Espresso.

It's a really nice coffee to use in a bean to cup

5 stars

It's a really nice coffee to use in a bean to cup machine. As good as more expensive brands. Great value.

