Taylors Of Harrogate Italian Coffee Beans 1Kg

Not strong enough for us. Should have put my reading glasses, thought it was roast 4 out of 5, but it was 4 out of 10.
Great to have a quality 1kg bag of beans now available at the supermarket.
Great tasting everyday coffee and good value in the 1 kg bag. Used in a bean to cup machine, mainly for Espresso.
It's a really nice coffee to use in a bean to cup machine. As good as more expensive brands. Great value.