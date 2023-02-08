We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Dr.Will's Sweet Chilli Sauce 50% Less Sugar 270G

4.7(23)Write a review
£3.00
£1.11/100g

Product Description

  • DR.WILL'S SWT CHILLI SCE 50% LESS SUGAR 270G
  • 50% Less sugar*
  • *Than comparable products in category
  • Dr. Will's Makes Food Better
  • All Natural
  • No Gunk. No Junk. Just Naturally Tasty
  • Sweetened Naturally
  • Keto Friendly
  • Gluten Free
  • Vegan Friendly
  • Pack size: 270G

Information

Ingredients

Water, Dates, Red Chilli (11%), Agave Syrup, Garlic, Rice Vinegar, Taploca Starch, Salt, Natural Flavouring, Paprika Extract

Storage

Best before end: See bottle for details. Once open: Pop me in the fridge and use within a month.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake before use.

Name and address

  • 8 Duncan Street,
  • London,
  • N1 8BW.

Return to

  • Drop Us a Line:
  • whatsup@dr-wills.com
  • 8 Duncan Street,
  • London,
  • N1 8BW.

Net Contents

270g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 15g
Energy (kJ)44166
Energy (kcal)10516
Fat0.10.0
of which saturates0.10.0
Carbohydrate25.13.8
of which sugars18.52.8
Fibre0.70.1
Protein0.90.1
Salt1.640.25
Sweetened with Natural Ingredients--
Wobbly Lid

1 stars

Carefully with this one, as the lid fell off and went all over my kitchen counter and floor, and it's not that good, plz just get the Heinz one instead, but I wish it was bigger tho

Has no real heat beyond a slight tingle and absolu

1 stars

Has no real heat beyond a slight tingle and absolutely no flavour whatsoever, no exaggeration, it literally tastes of nothing. If you want a chili sauce with 50% less sugar you'd do better with a full sugar sauce but only eat half your normal serving.

Extra taste without extra calories

5 stars

Great lower sugar condiment to add taste without overdoing the calories.

Life is sweet

5 stars

First time of trying a new addition to the range. Will be a fave in our fridge onwards.

100% taste, 50% less sugar

5 stars

Brilliant. We're trying to cut back on sugar but love sweet chilli sauce so this is perfect for us. 50% less sugar with no compromise on taste.

Superb, Sweet Sauce

5 stars

The sweet chilli sauce had a lovely flavour and makes a nice change from the usual ketchups and other sauces. It's an added bonus that it has half the amount of sugar, and natural ingredients.

sweet and less sugar

5 stars

I'm a big fan of sweet chilli sauce and I've tasted many. I particularly like Dr. Wills as it always has great taste and consistency. Now that it has 50% less sugar it's even healthier. Used in a variety of ways from stir fry to dips with crudites, it makes meals a little more exciting.

Delicious sweet chilli sauce

5 stars

This sweet chilli sauce is delicious. It has just the right amount of chilli and sweetness. The texture is perfect too . Great on chicken and fish, or as a dip. I love the fact that this is 50% less sugar too.

Hits the spot

5 stars

I'm obsessed with sweet chilli sauce and pretty much anything. This hit the spot, it was sweet despite being low sugar. Quite thick, which is what I like in a sauce. Perfect accompaniment to a bowl of chips!

Tasty and Healthy

5 stars

Well flavoured but less sugar is great for me as a diabetic. Nice tang to it and healthy to boot. What's not to love?

