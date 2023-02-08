Dr.Will's Sweet Chilli Sauce 50% Less Sugar 270G

Wobbly Lid
Carefully with this one, as the lid fell off and went all over my kitchen counter and floor, and it's not that good, plz just get the Heinz one instead, but I wish it was bigger tho
Has no real heat beyond a slight tingle and absolu
Has no real heat beyond a slight tingle and absolutely no flavour whatsoever, no exaggeration, it literally tastes of nothing. If you want a chili sauce with 50% less sugar you'd do better with a full sugar sauce but only eat half your normal serving.
Extra taste without extra calories
Great lower sugar condiment to add taste without overdoing the calories.
Life is sweet
First time of trying a new addition to the range. Will be a fave in our fridge onwards.
100% taste, 50% less sugar
Brilliant. We're trying to cut back on sugar but love sweet chilli sauce so this is perfect for us. 50% less sugar with no compromise on taste.
Superb, Sweet Sauce
The sweet chilli sauce had a lovely flavour and makes a nice change from the usual ketchups and other sauces. It's an added bonus that it has half the amount of sugar, and natural ingredients.
sweet and less sugar
I'm a big fan of sweet chilli sauce and I've tasted many. I particularly like Dr. Wills as it always has great taste and consistency. Now that it has 50% less sugar it's even healthier. Used in a variety of ways from stir fry to dips with crudites, it makes meals a little more exciting.
Delicious sweet chilli sauce
This sweet chilli sauce is delicious. It has just the right amount of chilli and sweetness. The texture is perfect too . Great on chicken and fish, or as a dip. I love the fact that this is 50% less sugar too.
Hits the spot
I'm obsessed with sweet chilli sauce and pretty much anything. This hit the spot, it was sweet despite being low sugar. Quite thick, which is what I like in a sauce. Perfect accompaniment to a bowl of chips!
Tasty and Healthy
Well flavoured but less sugar is great for me as a diabetic. Nice tang to it and healthy to boot. What's not to love?