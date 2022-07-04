We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Birds Eye Garden Peas 1.2Kg

image 1 of Birds Eye Garden Peas 1.2Kg
£ 3.25
£2.71/kg

Per serving microwaved provides:

Energy
229kJ
55kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
0.6g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
3.9g

low

4%of the reference intake
Salt
<0.01g

low

<1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy As Sold 100g Provides:

Product Description

  • Garden Peas
  • WWF®
  • Working Together to Protect Bees, Butterflies & Plants
  • For us, that means being able to offer high-quality, nutritious peas that are good for both you¹ and our planet².
  • We're proud to be working closely together with WWF³ to inspire people to eat more veg and find better ways to farm. By helping to protect the bees, butterflies and plants that thrive on and around our farms, we can give just as much love and dedication to the world's wildlife and climate as we do to our wholesome, tasty peas.
  • ² For our sustainability commitments & procedures seehttps://www.birdseye.co.uk/our-sustainable-path ³ Nomad is committing £384,080 from April 2021 to April 2022 to support WWF's programmes to find better ways to farm and wider global conservation work. Funds will be paid to WWF-UK Trading Limited which pays taxable profits to WWF-UK (Charity registered in England and Wales 1081246, Scotland SC039593).
  • This means that when you enjoy Birds Eye peas, you are helping the planet too.
  • If you would like to know more about our partnership, our farming practices and what else you can do please visit www.birdseye.co.uk/our sustainable-path.
  • For a Sustainable Tomorrow
  • Making a difference with responsibly sourced and prepared food every day
  • BIRDSEYE.co.uk/our-sustainable-path
  • Enjoy Garden Peas as part of a varied, balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
  • One serving of Birds Eye Garden Peas provides 1 of your recommended 5 daily portions of fruit and vegetables.
  • Add some green to your plate! Our Garden Peas are a source of vitamin C and rich in protein which makes them great for your immune system¹ and for your muscles⁴. What's more, our Garden Peas are picked and frozen within 2 1/2 hours to retain their nutrients and capture their freshness.
  • ¹ Vitamin C contributes to the normal function of the immune system.
  • ⁴ Protein contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass.
  • Here at Birds Eye, we have been growing our own peas in the UK for more than 75 years, and we always farm the right way.
  • 'Birds Eye' and 'the logo shape' are trademarks of Nomad Foods Europe Limited
  • Deliciously tender
  • Source of Vitamin C
  • 1 of 5 a-day
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 1.2KG
  • Vitamin C contributes to the normal function of the immune system
  • Protein contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass
  • Source of Vitamin C

Information

Storage

Store in a freezer at-18°C or coolerSee back of pack for best before end date

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: To retain more vitamins
For 2 servings:
Place the Garden Peas in a microwavable bowl.
Add 15ml (1tbsp) water and cover.
Microwave on full power for:
700W 3 1/2 mins, 800W 3 mins, 900W 2 1/2 mins
Drain and serve. Season to taste.

Boil
Instructions: 3 mins
Place in a pan and add sufficient boiling water to cover.
Bring back to the boil.
Cover and simmer for 3 minutes.
Drain and serve. Season to taste.

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: To Prepare....
Always cook straight from frozen. Do not eat raw or defrosted. Your garden peas require cooking in accordance with our cooking instructions before consumption.
Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot.
These instructions are guidelines only.
Do Not refreeze after defrosting.

Number of uses

15 Servings Per Pack

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Birds Eye Limited,
  • Freepost ADM3939,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YS.
  • Birds Eye Ireland,
  • Monread Rd,

  • Careline information...
  • Call us free on 0800 33 22 77
  • Mon - Fri 8am to 6pm
  • ROI: Callsave 1800 817 358
  • Birds Eye Limited,
  • Freepost ADM3939,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YS.
  • www.birdseye.co.uk
  • Birds Eye Ireland,
  • Monread Rd,
  • Naas,

Net Contents

1.2kg ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs Sold 100g Provides:Per Serving Microwaved Provides:
Energy kJ285kJ229kJ
- kcal68kcal55kcal
Fat0.7g0.6g
- of which Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate7.5g6.0g
- of which Sugars4.9g3.9g
Fibre6.0g4.8g
Protein4.9g3.9g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
Vitamin C16mg 20% NRV12mg 15% NRV#
#Average value when microwaved according to pack instructions--
NRV = Nutrient Reference Value--
20 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Sweet and tender

5 stars

Good quality and worth the higher price than the cheaper brands

I eat many and wish they were cheaper

5 stars

I LOVE BIRDS EYE PEAS AND HAVE BOUGHT THEM FOR MANY YEARS OVER MY 56 years of marriage

You can't beat freshness.

5 stars

I would not buy anything else, you cannot beat the flavour of birds eye, gone onto my casserole today.

Still frozen when arrived.

5 stars

Still frozen when arrived.

Always good quality and very versatile

5 stars

Always good quality and very versatile

When in stock, the perfect peas.

5 stars

The only frozen garden peas that I buy ... EXCEPT when Tesco doesn't have the right size in stock, unfortunately a not too uncommon occurrence.

Best on the market

5 stars

Always buy Birds Eye Peas. Tasty, easy to use, Good for you

Expensive but tasty

5 stars

Expensive but tasty

About the same quality as Tesco's own brand at one

5 stars

About the same quality as Tesco's own brand at one third of the price since this was a substituted item. Would not buy this item at the full price.

Excellent every time.

5 stars

Always wonderful, in our opinion they taste as good as fresh grow in your own garden,and much better than the dried up supposed fresh peas in the supermarket.

1-10 of 20 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

