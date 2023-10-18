We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Snoreeze Snoring Relief Throat Spray 23.5Ml

Snoreeze Snoring Relief Throat Spray 23.5Ml

£9.00

£38.30/100ml

Snoring relief throat sprayFor more information, visit www.snoreeze.com.
How does Snoreeze Throat Spray work?Snoreeze Throat Spray targets the main cause of snoring: dehydration and vibration of the soft tissue at the back of the throat.Snoreeze Throat Spray is a thermo-gel formula that changes consistency and texture in response to your natural body warmth. It thickens to ensure the microspheres encapsulating the key ingredients stay where they are most effective - soothing and lubricating the throat for up to 8 hours.Judged by snorers and their partners effective in reducing snoring for up to 8 hours. (Independent Clinical Research 2004, 2008, 2009.)
Fast-acting reliefEffective & long-lasting - 8-hour actionThermo-gel with microspheres
Pack size: 23.5ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Poloxamer 407, Sorbitan Stearate, Polysorbate 60, Glycerol, Peppermint Oil, Hydrochloric Acid, Calcium Citrate, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Tocopheryl Acetate

Net Contents

23.5ml

Preparation and Usage

Using Snoreeze Throat Spray is simple.1) Shake the bottle each time before use2) Spray 3 times towards the back of the throat

