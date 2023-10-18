Snoreeze Snoring Relief Throat Spray 23.5Ml

Snoring relief throat spray For more information, visit www.snoreeze.com.

How does Snoreeze Throat Spray work?

Snoreeze Throat Spray targets the main cause of snoring: dehydration and vibration of the soft tissue at the back of the throat.

Snoreeze Throat Spray is a thermo-gel formula that changes consistency and texture in response to your natural body warmth. It thickens to ensure the microspheres encapsulating the key ingredients stay where they are most effective - soothing and lubricating the throat for up to 8 hours.

Judged by snorers and their partners effective in reducing snoring for up to 8 hours. (Independent Clinical Research 2004, 2008, 2009.)