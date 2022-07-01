We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Nature's Finest Mandarin In Juice 4 X 113G

Nature's Finest Mandarin In Juice 4 X 113G
£ 2.40
£0.88/100g DR.WT

Product Description

  • Mandarins in Juice
  • Nature's Finest is a registered trademark of Nature's Finest Food Products Ltd.
  • Snack Pack
  • No Added Sugar - Contains Naturally Occurring Sugars
  • One of Your Five a Day
  • Pack size: 272G
  • No Added Sugar

Information

Ingredients

Mandarin Segments, Pear Juice, (from Concentrate), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened consume immediately. Best Before End: See sleeve

Produce of

Packed in: China

Number of uses

Servings per package: 4, Serving size: 113g

Warnings

  • May contain seeds, pit fragments or stems.

Name and address

  • (UK) Nature's Finest Food Products Ltd,
  • Regal Court,
  • 42-44 High Street,
  • Slough,
  • Berkshire,
  • SL1 1EL.

Return to

  • (UK) Nature's Finest Food Products Ltd,
  • Regal Court,
  • 42-44 High Street,
  • Slough,
  • Berkshire,
  • SL1 1EL.
  • (EU) Nature's Finest Food Products Ltd,
  • Inniscarra,
  • Main Street,
  • Rathcoole,
  • Co. Dublin.
  • www.naturesfinestfoods.co.uk

Drained weight

4 x 272g

Net Contents

4 x 113g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAverage quantity per: 100gAverage quantity per: 113g
Energy kJ268298
kcal6471
Fat Total<0.5g<0.5g
of which saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrates14.4g16.2g
of which sugars12.8g14.4g
Fibre<0.5g<0.5g
Protein<0.5g<0.5g
Salt*0.03g0.04g
*Due to naturally occurring sodium--
Servings per package: 4, Serving size: 113g

Safety information

May contain seeds, pit fragments or stems.

2 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Not impressed too much juice in pot when opened

3 stars

Not impressed too much juice in pot when opened juice squirts everywhere ,quality of fruit very good .

Brilliant to have in cupboard

5 stars

I buy these mandarin for my mum , and grandson so they can have any time

