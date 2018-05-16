We Love Cake Free From 4 Sticky Toffee Slices 158G

Product Description
- Gluten, wheat and milk free toffee flavour sponge topped with toffee flavour frosting, oat crumble and crystallised ginger pieces.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Crossed Grain Symbol - Oats-GB-036-040
- Box - Recycle
- Tray - Recycle
- Film - Don't Recycle
- x4 Delicious Cake slices
- Made in our dedicated gluten, wheat and milk free bakery
- Certified Gluten-Free
- Suitable for vegetarians & coeliacs
- Pack size: 158G
Information
Ingredients
Cake (Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Brown Sugar, Rice Flour, Gluten-Free Oat Flour, Glucose Syrup, Treacle, Date Paste, Tapioca Starch, Water, Flavouring, Acidity Regulators: E300, E260; Raising Agents: E500, E341; Preservative: E202; Stabiliser: E464; Palm Oil, Thickener: E415), Frosting (29%) (Icing Sugar, Golden Syrup, Treacle, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Flavouring, Salt, Emulsifier: E471), Crumble Topping (4%) (Brown Sugar, Gluten-Free Oats, Rice Flour, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Golden Syrup, Raising Agents: E500, E341; Emulsifier: E471), Crystallised Ginger (1%) (Ginger, Sugar)
Allergy Information
- Made in an environment that handles Nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
For best before date, see side of pack.Store in a cool dry place.
Name and address
- Bells of Lazonby Ltd,
- Edenholme Bakery,
- Lazonby,
- Penrith,
- Cumbria,
- CA10 1BG.
Return to
- www.we-love-cake.co.uk
Net Contents
158g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per slice (approx. 40g)
|Energy
|1800kJ (430 kcal)
|711kJ (170 kcal)
|Fat
|20.7g
|8.2g
|of which saturates
|3.4g
|1.4g
|Carbohydrate
|56.2g
|22.2g
|of which sugars
|37.4g
|14.9g
|Fibre
|2.7g
|1.1g
|Protein
|3.3g
|1.3g
|Salt
|0.33g
|0.13g
