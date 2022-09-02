We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Makhani Curry Sauce 340G

1.4(7)Write a review
Tesco Finest Makhani Curry Sauce 340G
£1.80
£0.53/100g

1/2 of a jar

Energy
929kJ
224kcal
11%of the reference intake
Fat
17.2g

medium

25%of the reference intake
Saturates
10.2g

high

51%of the reference intake
Sugars
7.1g

low

8%of the reference intake
Salt
1.02g

medium

17%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 546kJ / 132kcal

Product Description

  • A cream and butter curry sauce with mild spices.
  • A creamy, mild Punjabi inspired curry sauce, enriched with double cream, roasted cumin and honey.
  • Pack size: 340G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Double Cream (Milk) (16%), Tomato Purée, Butter (Milk) (4%), Tomato, Cornflour, Baker's Honey, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Sugar, Demerara Sugar, Ground Roast Coriander, Ground Roast Cumin Seed, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Paprika, Dried Fenugreek Leaf, Nutmeg, Turmeric, Colour (Paprika Extract), Cardamom, Fenugreek, Coriander, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Chilli Powder, Cinnamon, Ginger, Cumin Seed, Allspice, Black Pepper, Clove, Dill, Fennel, Mace.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days. Store in a cool dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • Vegetable Makhani

    Cooking time: 15 minutes.

    Method: Hob.

    Ingredients: 400g (drained 240g) tinned chickpeas; 125g fresh spinach; 1 jar of Tesco Finest Makhani Curry Sauce.

    Method:

    1. Heat up a medium saucepan and add the drained chickpeas. Cook for a few minutes.

    2. Stir in the Makhani sauce and heat until bubbling.

    3. Add the spinach and cook for a few minutes until it starts to wilt. Allow to cook until the sauce has heated through.

    To Serve: Serve with cooked basmati rice or naan and garnish with chopped coriander.

     

    Paneer Makhani

    Cooking time: 20 minutes.

    Method: Hob.

    Ingredients: 15ml (1 tbsp) vegetable oil; 200g diced paneer; 1 jar of Tesco Finest Makhani Curry Sauce.

    Method:

    1. Heat up the oil in a medium saucepan. Add the paneer and fry until browned.

    2. Stir in the Makhani sauce and heat until bubbling.

    To Serve: Serve with cooked basmati rice or naan and garnish with chopped coriander.

     

    Chicken Makhani

    Cooking time: 20 minutes.

    Method: Hob.

    Ingredients: 15ml (1 tbsp) vegetable oil; 300g diced chicken breast; 1 jar of Tesco Finest Makhani Curry Sauce.

    Method:

    1. Heat up the oil in a medium saucepan. Add chicken and fry until browned.

    2. Stir in the Makhani sauce and heat until bubbling and the chicken is thoroughly cooked.

    To Serve: Serve with cooked basmati rice or naan and garnish with chopped coriander.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

340g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a jar (170g)
Energy546kJ / 132kcal929kJ / 224kcal
Fat10.1g17.2g
Saturates6.0g10.2g
Carbohydrate8.7g14.8g
Sugars4.2g7.1g
Fibre1.0g1.7g
Protein1.0g1.6g
Salt0.60g1.02g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
View all Curry Pastes

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

7 Reviews

Average of 1.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Awful

1 stars

Awful, will not be buying again. The old finest range was so much better. Tesco what have you done ? Bring back the Finest Tikka Masala sauce !

Horrible

1 stars

Please Tesco bring back the tikka masala sauce this is no where near as good

Not a patch on the discontinued tikka masala sauce

1 stars

I’m not sure why they replaced the old tesco finest tikka masala with this. That was my favourite jar sauce by far and from what I remember had great reviews which is why I got it in the first place. This has no flavour, really unpleasant. Disappointed as I thought this was going to compare. Others are saying the same, why get rid of something that was clearly popular?

Bubbling mixture

1 stars

Was looking forward to trying this but unfortunately when I came to open the jar (same day that I purchased it in store), it exploded and there were bubbles in the sauce, which to me indicates it was not fit for consumption. Not sure if it was the heat but I wasn't willing to risk it

Nowhere near as good as the Tikka Masala sauce it

3 stars

Nowhere near as good as the Tikka Masala sauce it seems to have replaced.

Disappointing and tasteless.

1 stars

Absolutely tasteless, such a disappointment. Not a patch on the old 'Finest' curry sauces

Don't buy

2 stars

Why change the sauce ? This is so runny .The finest tikka masala was lovely. What was wrong with the old sauce ? NOTHING it had texture and body . This sauce has none and will not buy again

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here