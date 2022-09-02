Tesco Finest Makhani Curry Sauce 340G

Awful
Awful, will not be buying again. The old finest range was so much better. Tesco what have you done ? Bring back the Finest Tikka Masala sauce !
Horrible
Please Tesco bring back the tikka masala sauce this is no where near as good
Not a patch on the discontinued tikka masala sauce
I’m not sure why they replaced the old tesco finest tikka masala with this. That was my favourite jar sauce by far and from what I remember had great reviews which is why I got it in the first place. This has no flavour, really unpleasant. Disappointed as I thought this was going to compare. Others are saying the same, why get rid of something that was clearly popular?
Bubbling mixture
Was looking forward to trying this but unfortunately when I came to open the jar (same day that I purchased it in store), it exploded and there were bubbles in the sauce, which to me indicates it was not fit for consumption. Not sure if it was the heat but I wasn't willing to risk it
Nowhere near as good as the Tikka Masala sauce it seems to have replaced.
Disappointing and tasteless.
Absolutely tasteless, such a disappointment. Not a patch on the old 'Finest' curry sauces
Don't buy
Why change the sauce ? This is so runny .The finest tikka masala was lovely. What was wrong with the old sauce ? NOTHING it had texture and body . This sauce has none and will not buy again