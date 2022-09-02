Tesco Finest Makhani Curry Sauce 340G

Vegetable Makhani

Cooking time: 15 minutes.

Method: Hob.

Ingredients: 400g (drained 240g) tinned chickpeas; 125g fresh spinach; 1 jar of Tesco Finest Makhani Curry Sauce.

Method:

1. Heat up a medium saucepan and add the drained chickpeas. Cook for a few minutes.

2. Stir in the Makhani sauce and heat until bubbling.

3. Add the spinach and cook for a few minutes until it starts to wilt. Allow to cook until the sauce has heated through.

To Serve: Serve with cooked basmati rice or naan and garnish with chopped coriander.

Paneer Makhani

Cooking time: 20 minutes.

Method: Hob.

Ingredients: 15ml (1 tbsp) vegetable oil; 200g diced paneer; 1 jar of Tesco Finest Makhani Curry Sauce.

Method:

1. Heat up the oil in a medium saucepan. Add the paneer and fry until browned.

2. Stir in the Makhani sauce and heat until bubbling.

To Serve: Serve with cooked basmati rice or naan and garnish with chopped coriander.

Chicken Makhani

Cooking time: 20 minutes.

Method: Hob.

Ingredients: 15ml (1 tbsp) vegetable oil; 300g diced chicken breast; 1 jar of Tesco Finest Makhani Curry Sauce.

Method:

1. Heat up the oil in a medium saucepan. Add chicken and fry until browned.

2. Stir in the Makhani sauce and heat until bubbling and the chicken is thoroughly cooked.

To Serve: Serve with cooked basmati rice or naan and garnish with chopped coriander.