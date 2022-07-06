We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Fage Total 0%Fat Greek Recipe Yogurt 950G

4.8(19)Write a review
Product Description

  • Fage Total 0%Fat Greek Recipe Yogurt 950G
  • 3g sugars, 10.3g protein, 54 kcal per 100g
  • No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
  • Pronounced: Fa-Yeh!
  • Made with only milk and yoghurt cultures
  • High in protein
  • Source of calcium
  • Gluten-free
  • Additive and preservative free
  • Vegetarian Society Approved
  • Pack size: 950G
  • No added sugar
  • High in protein
  • Source of calcium

Information

Ingredients

Pasteurised Skimmed Milk, Live Active Yoghurt Cultures (L. Bulgaricus, S. Thermophilus, L. Acidophilus, Bifidus, L. Casei)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep Refrigerated / Do Not FreezeUse By: See Lid Once Opened Consume within 5 Days

Produce of

Milk origin: EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove paper disc on opening

Additives

  • Free From Additives
  • Free From Preservatives

Name and address

  • Fage International S.A.,
  • 145, Rue du Kiem,
  • L-8030 Strassen,
  • Luxembourg.

Return to

  • FAGE International S.A.,
  • 145, Rue du Kiem,
  • L-8030 Strassen,
  • Luxembourg.

Net Contents

950g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy230 kJ/54 kcal
Fat0 g
of which saturates0 g
Carbohydrate3.0 g
of which sugars3.0 g
Protein10.3 g
Salt0.10 g
Calcium120 mg
% NRV*15 %
*Nutrient Reference Values-
19 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Delicious

5 stars

Excellent quality and delicious, worth paying a bit extra for

Love it

5 stars

The best thing about this yogurt is that it’s fat free, still has plenty of taste, high in protein and calcium and is gluten free. I love it every morning on fresh fruit, spoonful of natural honey, topped with a few nuts. Love it.

It help with eating healthy

5 stars

I have this yogurt with my breakfast of fresh strawberries, raspberries, blueberry, blackberry,almonds, hazelnut & walnuts..It makes my breakfast nice and creamy.love it😊

Currently looking at ways of reducing calorie inta

5 stars

Currently looking at ways of reducing calorie intake so substituted this for my usual Tesco Finest Greek Yoghurt (Tesco Finest 0% fat Greek Yoghurt gets fairly poor reviews). This is slightly tangier, but the texture is identical. Never buying full-fat Greek Yoghurt again.

We like this on fresh fruit for breakfast however

3 stars

We like this on fresh fruit for breakfast however it has shrunk in size used to be 1k now 950g for same price so only gave it 3 stars. Pot is the same size but content is less - very deceitful in my view

This yoghurt is the best

5 stars

I consume 2 large pots of this yoghurt every week. I love it. It is the best Greek yoghurt on the market.

This is lovely thick natural yoghurt which I use o

5 stars

This is lovely thick natural yoghurt which I use on my cereal instead of milk

Thick, creamy, versatile and fat free!

5 stars

OUT OF STOCK - VERY DISAPPOINTING. I know this product is thick, creamy, versatile and fat free! I usually get it in every order but it was not in stock for today's order so we'll have to get it from a rival store - very disappointing.

Yes, it is good quality. I absolutely love this,

5 stars

Yes, it is good quality. I absolutely love this, it helps with my dieting. I especially use it on my porridge. Even when the pot is opened it keeps for some time in my fridge.

Authentic Greek Yiogurt

5 stars

Always enjoy this yogurt - authentic Greek yogurt but no fat and no added sugar.

1-10 of 19 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

