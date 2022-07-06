Fage Total 0%Fat Greek Recipe Yogurt 950G

Delicious
Excellent quality and delicious, worth paying a bit extra for
Love it
The best thing about this yogurt is that it’s fat free, still has plenty of taste, high in protein and calcium and is gluten free. I love it every morning on fresh fruit, spoonful of natural honey, topped with a few nuts. Love it.
It help with eating healthy
I have this yogurt with my breakfast of fresh strawberries, raspberries, blueberry, blackberry,almonds, hazelnut & walnuts..It makes my breakfast nice and creamy.love it😊
Currently looking at ways of reducing calorie intake so substituted this for my usual Tesco Finest Greek Yoghurt (Tesco Finest 0% fat Greek Yoghurt gets fairly poor reviews). This is slightly tangier, but the texture is identical. Never buying full-fat Greek Yoghurt again.
We like this on fresh fruit for breakfast however it has shrunk in size used to be 1k now 950g for same price so only gave it 3 stars. Pot is the same size but content is less - very deceitful in my view
This yoghurt is the best
I consume 2 large pots of this yoghurt every week. I love it. It is the best Greek yoghurt on the market.
This is lovely thick natural yoghurt which I use on my cereal instead of milk
Thick, creamy, versatile and fat free!
OUT OF STOCK - VERY DISAPPOINTING. I know this product is thick, creamy, versatile and fat free! I usually get it in every order but it was not in stock for today's order so we'll have to get it from a rival store - very disappointing.
Yes, it is good quality. I absolutely love this, it helps with my dieting. I especially use it on my porridge. Even when the pot is opened it keeps for some time in my fridge.
Authentic Greek Yiogurt
Always enjoy this yogurt - authentic Greek yogurt but no fat and no added sugar.