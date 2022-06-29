We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco 6 Pesto And Mozzarella Swirls 72G

This product's currently out of stock

Rest of shelf

One swirl

Energy
247kJ
59kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
3.9g

high

6%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.1g

high

11%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.3g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.10g

medium

2%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2060kJ / 494kcal

Product Description

  • Mozzarella medium fat hard cheese, full fat soft cheese and pesto dressing filling wrapped in butter enriched puff pastry.
  • Snacking & Sharing 6 puff pastry swirls with herby pesto dressing & soft cheese with mozzarella
  • Pack size: 72G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Palm Oil, Mozzarella Medium Fat Hard cheese (Milk) (12%), Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Pesto Dressing (6%) [Sunflower Oil, Basil, Regatto Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Garlic, Salt, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid)], Butter (Milk), Basil, Cornflour, Salt.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for home freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: To serve hot. Remove all packaging. 180°C/Fan 160°C/ Gas 4 3 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. All appliances vary these are guidelines only.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Card. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

72g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne swirl (12g)
Energy2060kJ / 494kcal247kJ / 59kcal
Fat32.3g3.9g
Saturates17.5g2.1g
Carbohydrate38.6g4.6g
Sugars2.8g0.3g
Fibre1.8g0.2g
Protein11.4g1.4g
Salt0.85g0.10g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
1 Review

Average of 2 stars

Not my first choice

2 stars

Bit hard to eat and quite dry.

