Tesco 6 Pesto And Mozzarella Swirls 72G

Not my first choice
Bit hard to eat and quite dry.
high
high
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2060kJ / 494kcal
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Palm Oil, Mozzarella Medium Fat Hard cheese (Milk) (12%), Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Pesto Dressing (6%) [Sunflower Oil, Basil, Regatto Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Garlic, Salt, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid)], Butter (Milk), Basil, Cornflour, Salt.
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for home freezing.
Oven
Instructions: To serve hot. Remove all packaging. 180°C/Fan 160°C/ Gas 4 3 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. All appliances vary these are guidelines only.
6 Servings
Card. Recycle
72g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One swirl (12g)
|Energy
|2060kJ / 494kcal
|247kJ / 59kcal
|Fat
|32.3g
|3.9g
|Saturates
|17.5g
|2.1g
|Carbohydrate
|38.6g
|4.6g
|Sugars
|2.8g
|0.3g
|Fibre
|1.8g
|0.2g
|Protein
|11.4g
|1.4g
|Salt
|0.85g
|0.10g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Average of 2 stars
