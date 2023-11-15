L'Oreal Paris Excellence Universal Nudes 6U Dark Blonde Permanent Hair Dye

L'OREAL PARIS EXCEL UNIVERSAL NUDES DK BLONDE

We believe your hair deserve a routine that cares about your hair as much as the colour. New Excellence Universal Nudes gives you Triple Care Colour and 100% grey coverage now with no ammonia. Our First permanent hair colour with no Ammonia has a unique colouring formula with new colouring technology. The ReflectU is a blend of warm and cool complexion flattering reflects for a natural looking, easy to achieve colour result. Our New Triple Care Colouring routine comes with a No Ammonia Caring Colouring Cream is Enriched with Pro-Keratin and caring agents to protect the hair as it colours. We believe that the secret to long lasting colour is post colour care. So our post colour care comes with a Caring Gentle PH Shampoo to delicately cleanse the scalp and our Lightweight Nourishing Mask to nourish the hair without weighing it down. Say goodbye to wondering which numbers to pick after your shade. Excellence Universal Nudes come in 10 Universal Shades for a natural looking result making it easier than ever to select the right shade.

No Ammonia Colouring Ritual Colouring cream + gentle pH shampoo + nourishing mask Long-Lasting Colour Shiny, supple, lively hair With Universal Reflect Unique blend of harmonious reflects Natural-looking result Up to 100% grey coverage Ammonia free colouring formula Skin flattering reflects for a natural looking colour result Naturally flattering Shade Triple Care Colour No Ammonia colouring crème, Gentle PH Shampoo, Lightweight Nourishing Mask Created with ReflectU designed to make it easier than ever to select your shade

Ingredients

1256533 F - Colouring Cream: Aqua / Water, Ethanolamine, Cetearyl Alcohol, Propylene Glycol, Deceth-3, Laureth-12, Oleth-30, Hexadimethrine Chloride, Lauric Acid, Glycol Distearate, Polyquaternium-22, Silica Dimethyl Silylate [Nano] / Silica Dimethyl Silylate, CI 77891 / Titanium Dioxide, m-Aminophenol, 4-Amino-2-Hydroxytoluene, Ascorbic Acid, Sodium Metabisulfite, Hydroxybenzomorpholine, 6-Hydroxyindole, Thioglycerin, Toluene-2, 5-Diamine, 2-Methyl-5-Hydroxyethylaminophenol, Dimethicone, N, N-Bis(2-Hydroxyethyl)-p-Phenylenediamine Sulfate, Proline, Carbomer, Threonine, EDTA, Parfum / Fragrance (F.I.L. C278584/1), 1152439 - Developer: Aqua / Water, Hydrogen Peroxide, Cetearyl Alcohol, Sodium Salicylate, Trideceth-2 Carboxamide MEA, Phosphoric Acid, Ceteareth-25, Tetrasodium Etidronate, Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate, Glycerin (F.I.L. C202318/2), 1217017 B - Gentle pH Shampoo: Aqua / Water, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Dimethicone, Sodium Chloride, Parfum / Fragrance, CI 77891 / Titanium Dioxide, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Mica, Coco-Betaine, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Hydroxide, Phenoxyethanol, Steareth-6, Acetic Acid, PEG-100 Stearate, Trideceth-10, Trideceth-3, Salicylic Acid, Fumaric Acid, Linalool, Benzyl Alcohol, Amodimethicone, Isoeugenol, Carbomer, Citric Acid, Hexylene Glycol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Glycerin, Glycol Distearate (F.I.L. C235641/1), 1177657 - Nourishing Mask: Aqua / Water, Amodimethicone, Stearyl Alcohol, Hydroxypropyl Starch Phosphate, Isopropyl Myristate, Behentrimonium Chloride, Cetyl Alcohol, Hydroxypropyltrimonium Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein, Phenoxyethanol, Acetic Acid, PEG-150 Distearate, Trideceth-5, Trideceth-6, Trideceth-10, Panthenol, Linalool, Benzyl Alcohol, Isopropyl Alcohol, Isoeugenol, 2-Oleamido-1, 3-Octadecanediol, Caprylyl Glycol, Cetrimonium Chloride, Hexyl Cinnamal, Glycerin, Parfum / Fragrance (F.I.L. C223464/1)

Preparation and Usage