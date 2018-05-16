Takul Halal Kitchen 4 Chicken Spring Rolls 200G

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Whilst you can eat these Spring Rolls cold, we prefer to eat them warm straight from the oven!

Remove all packaging.

All appliances vary, these instructions are given as a guide only.

Ensure that product is piping hot before serving. Do not reheat.



Oven cook

Instructions: Place product on a bakingk tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Electric 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas Mark 6.

16-18 minutes.



