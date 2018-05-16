We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Free From Piri Piri Mayonnaise 250Ml

Typical values per 100g: Energy 1357kJ / 328kcal

Product Description

  • Piri piri flavoured dressing made from rapeseed oil, glucose-fructose syrup and modified maize starch.
  • Piri piri flavoured mayo
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Rapeseed Oil, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Modified Maize Starch, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), White Pepper, Paprika, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Cayenne Pepper, Red Chilli Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract), Black Pepper, Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • May contain mustard.

Storage

Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 28 days. Store in a cool dry place.

Number of uses

approx. 16 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Recycle- Rinse/Cap on

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250ml e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlOne tablespoon (15ml)
Energy1357kJ / 328kcal204kJ / 49kcal
Fat30.8g4.6g
Saturates2.4g0.4g
Carbohydrate12.8g1.9g
Sugars6.6g1.0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein0g0g
Salt1.21g0.18g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
