Zizzi Beef Lasagne 400G

3.9(31)
Zizzi Beef Lasagne 400G
£ 3.50
£8.75/kg

Per pack

Energy
2777kJ
664kcal
33%of the reference intake
Fat
32g

-

46%of the reference intake
Saturates
16.8g

-

84%of the reference intake
Sugars
9.6g

-

11%of the reference intake
Salt
3.8g

-

63%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 694kJ / 166kcal

Product Description

  • Pasta sheets layered with beef and tomato sauce, topped with mascarpone cheese and breadcrumbs.
  • In our restaurants or at home, we like things a bit different at Zizzi. Because What's a world without a few twist?
  • Our take on the favourite, Zizzi Lasagne Bolognese is made with layers of beef & tomato ragú and topped with mascarpone cheese sauce and breadcrumbs. A splash of red wine and mixed herbs make a super rich ragú sauce. True comfort food!
  • With british beef and our signature tomato ragú
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

Minced Beef (26%), Part-cooked Pasta (20%) (Durum Wheat Semolina, Water, Egg), Tomato Pureé (12.2%) (Tomato Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid), Water, Onion, Mascarpone Cheese (6.2%) (Milk), Tomato Paste (4.9%) (Tomato Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid), Red Wine, Modified Corn Starch, Breadcrumbs (1.9%) (Wheat Flour, Water, Salt, Yeast), Skimmed Milk Powder, Salt, Wheat Flour, Garlic, Sunflower Oil, Beef Extract (Beef Extract, Salt), Sugar, Onion Powder, Basil, Olive Oil, Rosemary, Thyme, Thickener: Xanthan Gum, Black Pepper, Dried Oregano, Dried Laurel, Dried Marjoram, Nutmeg

Allergy Information

  • May contain Soya, Mustard. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold capital letters.

Storage

Keep frozen and store flat. Keep at -18°C or colder.[*** compartment of freezer]. If food is thawed, do not refreeze. Best Before End See Side of Pack.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Heating guidelines for lasagne perfection!
All cooking appliances vary. These are cooking guidelines only.
Keep lasagne frozen until ready to cook.
Check product is piping hot before serving. Do not reheat once cooled.

Oven cook
Instructions: Fan 180°C / Gas mark 6, 45 mins
1. Pre-heat oven. Fan 180°C/Gas 6
2. Remove all outer packaging (leave lasagne in tray).
3. Place cardboard tray onto a baking tray near the middle of the oven, cook for 40-45 minutes.
4. Allow to stand for 1 minute.

Recycling info

Box. Recyclable Film. Not Recyclable

Name and address

  • Address UK:
  • Zizzi Restaurants Ltd,
  • 3rd Floor,
  • Capital House,
  • 25 Chapel Street,
  • London,

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valueswhen heated according to instructions Per 100gwhen heated according to instructions Per pack
Energy694kJ / 166kcal2777kJ / 664kcal
Fat8.0g32g
of which saturates4.2g16.8g
Carbohydrate13.4g53.6g
of which sugars2.4g9.6g
Fibre2.4g9.6g
Protein8.9g35.6g
Salt0.95g3.8g
View all Frozen Italian & Mediterranean Ready Meals

Really nice, good flavours well presented and very

5 stars

Really nice, good flavours well presented and very tasty. Just like you would find in the resturant.

Soooo good

5 stars

Just like having in the restaurant

Rich and filling

5 stars

As good as the homemade lasagne my Italian friend makes from scratch. Filled with layers of well spiced meat and cheese, and nice soft pasta sheets. Very filling.

Really happy with the presentation, it also had a

5 stars

Really happy with the presentation, it also had a generous amount of beef inside. This definitely was a premium version of frozen lasagne

Tasty meal

4 stars

My parents enjoyed this dish with some salad and garlic bread. They thought both the lasagne and the sauce tasted good.

A bit plain

4 stars

Tasty lasagne but expected it to be more meaty and cheesy.

Satisfying and good quality ready meal.

4 stars

Not normally a fan of ready meal lasagne's but thought I would give it a go as a quick meal after a long day. Pleasantly surprised by the quality and consistency of the pasta. Had it alongside some garlic bread, quick and easy.

A delicious winner.

5 stars

I brought this ready meal for an easy cook in the microwave. It was ready for me in 12 minutes, and I was very pleased with the resulting presentation and taste.

This lasagne was really delicious and it was packe

5 stars

This lasagne was really delicious and it was packed full of meat. The cheese sauce on top wasn't too cheesy which I preferred. We managed to share it between myself and a child along with some salad so it was a good portion.

Very pleasant

5 stars

Nice flavour. Tender beef and a good amount of sauce. It was a little on the small side for me, but adequate with a side

