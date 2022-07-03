Zizzi Beef Lasagne 400G

Really nice, good flavours well presented and very
Really nice, good flavours well presented and very tasty. Just like you would find in the resturant.
Soooo good
Just like having in the restaurant
Rich and filling
As good as the homemade lasagne my Italian friend makes from scratch. Filled with layers of well spiced meat and cheese, and nice soft pasta sheets. Very filling.
Really happy with the presentation, it also had a generous amount of beef inside. This definitely was a premium version of frozen lasagne
Tasty meal
My parents enjoyed this dish with some salad and garlic bread. They thought both the lasagne and the sauce tasted good.
A bit plain
Tasty lasagne but expected it to be more meaty and cheesy.
Satisfying and good quality ready meal.
Not normally a fan of ready meal lasagne's but thought I would give it a go as a quick meal after a long day. Pleasantly surprised by the quality and consistency of the pasta. Had it alongside some garlic bread, quick and easy.
A delicious winner.
I brought this ready meal for an easy cook in the microwave. It was ready for me in 12 minutes, and I was very pleased with the resulting presentation and taste.
This lasagne was really delicious and it was packed full of meat. The cheese sauce on top wasn't too cheesy which I preferred. We managed to share it between myself and a child along with some salad so it was a good portion.
Very pleasant
Nice flavour. Tender beef and a good amount of sauce. It was a little on the small side for me, but adequate with a side