Regina XXL Absorb Kitchen Roll 100 Supersized Sheets 1 Roll

Regina XXL Absorb Kitchen Towel 1 Roll People and The EnvironmentInnovation and a focus on people and the environment are the key pillars to the success of Sofidel's development.The Group promotes projects designed to improve hygiene, health and well-being. With the use of technology and a clear defined strategy, Sofidel aims to reduce its environmental footprint to:- cut CO2 emissions- respect forestry resources- limit water consumptionYou Have Chosen a FSC® Certified ProductThe FSC® forest certification guarantees your Regina XXL Absorb kitchen roll is produced from certified raw materials obtained from responsibly managed forests and controlled sources. By choosing Regina XXL Absorb you are respecting the environment.SofidelEndless Care, Innovative Life
50% More Absorbent**Versus previous XXL productRegina XXL Absorb is your essential kitchen ingredient:Unique sheet design to boost absorbencyExtra-large sheets** to save timePerfect for cooking spills and splashes**Versus standard sheet of 22.8 x 22.9 cm
Whether its cooking up a storm or baking with the little ones, spills and mess come with the fun.Wipe away the cooking chaos with Regina XXL Absorb. With improved absorbency and extra-large sheets, its the perfect kitchen essential for the whole family.Bring on the kitchen fun, helping you make more of the moments that matter.
Kitchen Towel 1 RollRoll SpecificationsPly: 2Sheets: 100*Sheet size: 25.5 x 25.5 cm*Length: 25.5 m*Made with pure cellulose*tolerance: ±5%FSC - FSC® Mix, Paper from responsible sources, FSC® C017535, www.fsc.org
Regina is fully committed to sustainability. Regina XXL Absorb is wrapped in a 50% recycled plastic. Our award winning household products are produced from certified raw materials obtained from responsibly managed sources.
50% More Absorbent*Extra Large SheetsPackaged in 50% Recycled Plastic
