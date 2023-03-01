Pro Plus Ultra 10S

Supplement with caffeine, vitamins and botanicals - 10 capsules.

Pro Plus® Ultra is a unique blend of performance ingredients, including slow release caffeine to help you maintain alertness throughout your day, whilst helping to reduce tiredness and fatigue+ and aid productivity. Each capsule provides: Slow-release caffeine* - Caffeine helps to increase alertness and improve concentration Ginseng - Helps to maintain cognitive performance Vitamins B6+ & B12+ - Helps contribute to a reduction in tiredness and fatigue Guarana extract - Contains caffeine Ashwagandha - Also known as Indian ginseng

Caffeine, Ginseng, Guarana, Ashwagandha, Vitamins B6 & B12 Suitable for vegetarians

Ingredients

Ashwagandha (Withania Somnifera) Extract from Root and Leaves, Microencapsulated Caffeine (Caffeine, Mono and Di Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Hydroxypropylmethyl Cellulose (Colour: Zinc Oxide), Modified Maize Starch, Guarana (Paullinia Cupana) Extract from Fruit, Korean Ginseng (Panax Ginseng) Root Extract, Anti-Caking Agents (Magnesium Stearate, Talc), Pyridoxine Hydrochloride (Vitamin B6), Cyanacobalamin (Vitamin B12), Maltodextrin, Emulsifiers (Trisodium Citrate, Citric Acid)

Net Contents

10 x Capsules

Preparation and Usage