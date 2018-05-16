Tesco Finest Caramelised Biscuit Bites 208G

One bite
- Energy
- 285kJ
-
- 68kcal
- 3%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 3.8g
- 5%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 2.5g
- 13%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 5.8g
- 6%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.04g
- 1%of the reference intake
high
high
high
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2189kJ / 524kcal
Product Description
- Caramel flavoured white chocolate, biscuit pieces, marshmallows, fudge and crisped rice.
- An indulgent recipe made with crunchy, caramelised shortcake, all butter fudge pieces, mixed crisped rice and sticky marshmallow in one bite. Coated with rich Belgian white chocolate and blonde chocolate for the ultimate finish.
- Belgian white and Belgian blonde chocolate coated caramelised biscuit pieces, with marshamallows and crisped rice.
- Pack size: 208G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: White Chocolate (24%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Caramel Flavoured White Chocolate (24%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Dried Skimmed Milk, Whey Powder (Milk), Caramelised Sugar, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins), Cocoa Mass, Salt, Milk Fat, Flavouring], Palm Kernel Oil, Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rice, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Invert Sugar Syrup, Flavouring, Glucose Syrup, Pork Gelatine, Butter (Milk), Corn Starch, Whole Milk, Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Barley Malt Extract, Cinnamon, Humectant (Glycerol), Iron, Niacin, Pantothenic Acid, Riboflavin, Vitamin B6, Thiamin.
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts and egg.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in original packaging with lid on.
Number of uses
16 Servings
Recycling info
Tub. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Lid. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
208g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One bite (13g)
|Energy
|2189kJ / 524kcal
|285kJ / 68kcal
|Fat
|29.1g
|3.8g
|Saturates
|19.6g
|2.5g
|Carbohydrate
|59.0g
|7.7g
|Sugars
|44.9g
|5.8g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|<0.1g
|Protein
|6.2g
|0.8g
|Salt
|0.32g
|0.04g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
