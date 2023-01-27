Gillette SKIN Ultra Sensitive Shaving Gel 200ml

GILLETTE SKIN ULT SENSITIVE SHAVE GEL 200ML

Protect, cool, and soothe your skin during shaving with Gillette SKIN Ultra Sensitive Shave Gel. As soon as it lathers onto your face, it turns into a smooth, fluffy foam that gives your razor an effortless glide while protecting sensitive skin. Made with Gillette’s unique Comfort Activating Formula that cools to soothe your skin with every stroke of your Gillette razor, this shaving gel contains ingredients like Shea Butter and Vitamin E. Gillette SKIN Ultra Sensitive Shave Gel will help your skin look and feel healthy from a close shave without any sacrifice of comfort.

Gillette shaving gel for sensitive skin helps prevent shaving irritation This soothing shaving gel for men protects, comforts, and cools while shaving Quickly turns from gel to protective shaving foam as it lathers on your skin Gillette's men's shaving gel has a mildly scented, comforting formula infused with Shea Butter and Vitamin E This shaving gel is made without parabens or dyes and is alcohol-free

Pack size: 200ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Palmitic Acid, Triethanolamine, Isopentane, Glyceryl Oleate, Stearic Acid, Glycerin, Isobutane, Sorbitol, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Parfum, PEG-45M, Tocopheryl Acetate, Menthol, Limonene, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Mentha Piperita Oil, Mentha Arvensis Leaf Oil, PVM/MA Copolymer, Glyceryl Acrylate/Acrylic Acid Copolymer, Silica, Tocopherol, Lecithin, Ascorbyl Palmitate, Hydrogenated Palm Glycerides Citrate

Net Contents

200ml ℮