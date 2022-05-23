Skips Prawn Cocktail Grab Bag Crisps 35G
Each 35g pack contains
- Energy
- 794kJ
-
- 190kcal
- 10%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 11g
- 16%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 1.1g
- 6%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 2.3g
- 3%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.77g
- 13%of the reference intake
high
medium
medium
high
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2268kJ
Product Description
- Prawn Cocktail Flavour Tapioca Snack
- Snacks can be enjoyed as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle, including regular exercise.
- The Hundred Official Team Partner
- Discover Cricket, Get Active
- thehundred.com
- Skips are the perfect light and melty snack
- Balance them on your tongue and let them melt in your mouth!
- Made under license from Meiji Co., Ltd. Japan.
- ® Registered Trade Mark
- Cooked with 100% sunflower oil
- No MSG
- No artificial colours or flavours
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 35G
Information
Ingredients
Tapioca Starch, Sunflower Oil (32%), Maize Flour, Prawn Cocktail Flavour [Sugar, Salt, Natural Flavourings, Acid: Citric Acid, Dried Onion, Natural Vinegar Flavouring, Potassium Chloride, Yeast Extract, Spice, Dried Tomato, Natural Pepper Flavourings, Colour: Paprika Extract], Rice Protein, Sugar, Salt, Colour: Paprika Extract
Allergy Information
- May contain Milk, Soya, Gluten.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Number of uses
1 serving per pack
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From MSG (Glutamate)
Name and address
- Mail: Freepost KP Snacks
- Made under license from Meiji Co., Ltd. Japan.
- KP Snacks Limited,
- P.O. Box No. 4,
- Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
- Leicestershire,
Return to
- Quality Guarantee
- Please contact us on our careline if you have any questions or comments, or write to our Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack and contents, stating when and where purchased.
- Tel: Freephone (UK) 0800 0150561 (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm)
- Mail: Freepost KP Snacks
- Contact us at: www.kpsnacks.com
- KP Snacks Limited,
- P.O. Box No. 4,
- Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
- Leicestershire,
- LE65 2UQ,
- UK.
Net Contents
35g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 35g Pack
|Energy
|2268kJ
|794kJ
|-
|543kcal
|190kcal
|Fat
|32g
|11g
|of which Saturates
|3.1g
|1.1g
|Carbohydrate
|57g
|20g
|of which Sugars
|6.5g
|2.3g
|Fibre
|2.4g
|0.8g
|Protein
|4.7g
|1.6g
|Salt
|2.2g
|0.77g
|1 serving per pack
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.