We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

Skips Prawn Cocktail Grab Bag Crisps 35G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Skips Prawn Cocktail Grab Bag Crisps 35G
£0.90
£2.58/100g

Each 35g pack contains

Energy
794kJ
190kcal
10%of the reference intake
Fat
11g

high

16%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.1g

medium

6%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.3g

medium

3%of the reference intake
Salt
0.77g

high

13%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2268kJ

Product Description

  • Prawn Cocktail Flavour Tapioca Snack
  • Snacks can be enjoyed as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle, including regular exercise.
  • The Hundred Official Team Partner
  • Discover Cricket, Get Active
  • thehundred.com
  • Skips are the perfect light and melty snack
  • Balance them on your tongue and let them melt in your mouth!
  • Made under license from Meiji Co., Ltd. Japan.
  • ® Registered Trade Mark
  • Cooked with 100% sunflower oil
  • No MSG
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 35G

Information

Ingredients

Tapioca Starch, Sunflower Oil (32%), Maize Flour, Prawn Cocktail Flavour [Sugar, Salt, Natural Flavourings, Acid: Citric Acid, Dried Onion, Natural Vinegar Flavouring, Potassium Chloride, Yeast Extract, Spice, Dried Tomato, Natural Pepper Flavourings, Colour: Paprika Extract], Rice Protein, Sugar, Salt, Colour: Paprika Extract

Allergy Information

  • May contain Milk, Soya, Gluten.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

1 serving per pack

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From MSG (Glutamate)

Name and address

  • Mail: Freepost KP Snacks
  • Made under license from Meiji Co., Ltd. Japan.
  • KP Snacks Limited,
  • P.O. Box No. 4,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • Leicestershire,

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • Please contact us on our careline if you have any questions or comments, or write to our Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack and contents, stating when and where purchased.
  • Tel: Freephone (UK) 0800 0150561 (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm)
  • Mail: Freepost KP Snacks
  • Contact us at: www.kpsnacks.com
  • KP Snacks Limited,
  • P.O. Box No. 4,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • Leicestershire,
  • LE65 2UQ,
  • UK.

Net Contents

35g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 35g Pack
Energy2268kJ794kJ
-543kcal190kcal
Fat32g11g
of which Saturates3.1g1.1g
Carbohydrate57g20g
of which Sugars6.5g2.3g
Fibre2.4g0.8g
Protein4.7g1.6g
Salt2.2g0.77g
1 serving per pack--
View all Single Crisps & Snacks

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here