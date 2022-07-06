We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Fage Total 5% Fat Greek Recipe Yogurt 950G

5(14)Write a review
Fage Total 5% Fat Greek Recipe Yogurt 950G
£ 4.50
£0.47/100g
Clubcard Price

Product Description

  • Fage Total 5% Fat Greek Recipe Yogurt 950G
  • Pronounced: Fa-yeh!
  • Fage Total 5% is:
  • - Made with only milk and yoghurt cultures
  • - High in protein
  • - Source of calcium
  • - Gluten-free
  • - Additive and preservative free
  • 3g sugars, 9g protein, 93 kcal, per 100g
  • No added sugar - Contains naturally occurring sugars
  • Vegetarian Society Approved
  • Pack size: 950G
  • No Added Sugar
  • High in protein
  • Source of calcium

Information

Ingredients

Pasteurised Skimmed Milk, Cream (Milk), Live Active Yoghurt Cultures (L. Bulgaricus, S. Thermophilus L. Acidophilus, Bifidus, L. Casei)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep Refrigerated / Do Not FreezeUse By: See Lid Once Opened Consume within 5 Days

Produce of

Milk origin: EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove paper disc on opening

Additives

  • Free From Preservatives

Name and address

  • Fage International S.A.,
  • 145, Rue du Kiem,
  • L-8030 Strassen,
  • Luxembourg.

Return to

  • Fage International S.A.,
  • 145, Rue du Kiem,
  • L-8030 Strassen,
  • Luxembourg.
  • uk.fage

Net Contents

950g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy389 kJ/93 kcal
Fat5 g
of which saturates3.6 g
Carbohydrate3 g
of which sugars3 g
Protein9 g
Salt0.1 g
Calcium121 mg % NRV* 15%
*Nutrient Reference Values-
View all Natural & Greek Yoghurt

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

14 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Creamy and delicious

5 stars

The best Greek yogurt you can get especially when following a low carb lifestyle. Very versitle to use in a range of dishes as well as just enjoying it on its own.

Very good!

5 stars

Particularly good texture and taste

It works for me.

5 stars

It is exactly what I wanted. The quality is good and consistent. I use it to mix with my own yoghurt made from Kefir grains, important for the live bacteria, and organic whole milk , but it can be too runny, so the Fage thickens it to my liking. I eat this every day with stewed fruit or on fruit pies or other pastries or cake as a pudding or on breakfast cerial.

Low carb and low fat , thick and creamy yoghurt.

5 stars

Brilliant low carb AND low fat yoghurt , so thick and creamy.I have it every evening with sweetener and blueberries. Simply the best!

As a greek I can vouch that this is a proper greek

5 stars

As a greek I can vouch that this is a proper greek yogurt!

Smooth and creamy without sugar. I use it in home

5 stars

Smooth and creamy without sugar. I use it in home made ice-cream instead of cream or custard with delicious results every time.

So good!

5 stars

This is so good and definitely worth the extra cost

Firm favourite

5 stars

Always bought Fage Greek Yougurt, versatile and very healthy.

Excellent really good but also low fat and low sug

5 stars

Excellent really good but also low fat and low sugar. Fabulous all round product

Is there any other Greek yoghurt worth buying? NO

5 stars

This is proper Greek yoghurt. Ignore the low fat one - this is only 5%. It is the real stuff!!

1-10 of 14 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here