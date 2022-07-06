Fage Total 5% Fat Greek Recipe Yogurt 950G

Creamy and delicious
The best Greek yogurt you can get especially when following a low carb lifestyle. Very versitle to use in a range of dishes as well as just enjoying it on its own.
Very good!
Particularly good texture and taste
It works for me.
It is exactly what I wanted. The quality is good and consistent. I use it to mix with my own yoghurt made from Kefir grains, important for the live bacteria, and organic whole milk , but it can be too runny, so the Fage thickens it to my liking. I eat this every day with stewed fruit or on fruit pies or other pastries or cake as a pudding or on breakfast cerial.
Low carb and low fat , thick and creamy yoghurt.
Brilliant low carb AND low fat yoghurt , so thick and creamy.I have it every evening with sweetener and blueberries. Simply the best!
As a greek I can vouch that this is a proper greek yogurt!
Smooth and creamy without sugar. I use it in home made ice-cream instead of cream or custard with delicious results every time.
So good!
This is so good and definitely worth the extra cost
Firm favourite
Always bought Fage Greek Yougurt, versatile and very healthy.
Excellent really good but also low fat and low sugar. Fabulous all round product
Is there any other Greek yoghurt worth buying? NO
This is proper Greek yoghurt. Ignore the low fat one - this is only 5%. It is the real stuff!!