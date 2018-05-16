We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Louis Latour Bourgogne Gamay 75Cl

4(1)Write a review
image 1 of Louis Latour Bourgogne Gamay 75Cl
£15.00
£15.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • LOUIS LATOUR BOURGOGNE GAMAY 75CL
  • Founded in 1797, Maison Louis Latour harvests, vinifies, ages and bottles the finest wines of Burgundy.
  • Wine of France
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites (SO2)

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

9.8

ABV

13% vol

Producer

Maison Louis Latour

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Jean Charles Thomas

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Gamay

Vinification Details

  • This is fermented in open top vats and matured in stainless steel tanks for 10 months.

History

  • The Latour family are long established in Burgundy's wine trade. They began as vine growers in the village of Aloxe-Corton as early as 1760s and went on to establish today's business, Maison Louis Latour, in 1797. Today they are one of the region's most famous names, creating wines from their own 50 hectare domaine in the Côte d'Or and from grapes and wines purchased through the negociant arm of the business.

Regional Information

  • Burgundy, located in eastern France, is split into five regions from Chablis in the far north, down through the heartlands of the Côte de Nuits and the Côte de Beaune and finally through to the Châlonnaise and the Mâconnais in the South.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years

Name and address

  • Louis Latour a Beaune,
  • Côte-d'Or,
  • France.

Importer address

  • Louis Latour Agencies,
  • 12-14 Denman Street,
  • London,
  • W1D 7HJ.

Return to

  • Louis Latour Agencies,
  • 12-14 Denman Street,
  • London,
  • W1D 7HJ.
  • www.louislatour.com

Net Contents

75cl

Good wine ! Not exceptional

4 stars

Good wine ! I know this producer from another bottle I bought on the Swizzle App (they recommended it) and they do great wines. This gamay is very fruity but lacks in depth in my opinion. Good wine, just not exceptional.

