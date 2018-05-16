Tesco Finest Almond & Orange Cookie 4 Pack

One cookie
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1897kJ / 453kcal
Product Description
- Cookies with almonds and orange peel.
- Made with crunchy almonds & sweet candied orange pieces for a nutty, citrus treat. Our Cookies are expertly baked for a soft, chewy texture. These butter enriched cookies are made with crunchy almonds and sweet candied orange pieces for a citrusy, nutty treat.
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sugar, Almonds (11%), Orange Peel (7%), Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Butter (Milk), Maltodextrin, Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup, Whey Powder (Milk), Humectant (Glycerol), Coconut Oil, Flavourings, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Molasses, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Salt, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Concentrated Lemon Juice.
Allergy Information
- Contains wheat, almond and milk. This bakery product may also contain peanuts, nuts, milk, sesame, egg, soya and other allergens.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
4
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|per cookie
|Energy
|1897kJ / 453kcal
|1271kJ / 303kcal
|Fat
|21.7g
|14.5g
|Saturates
|7.9g
|5.3g
|Carbohydrate
|56.6g
|37.9g
|Sugars
|22.6g
|15.1g
|Fibre
|1.8g
|1.2g
|Protein
|6.9g
|4.6g
|Salt
|0.34g
|0.23g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
