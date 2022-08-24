We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Forest Feast Salted Caramel Milk Chocolate Almond 120G

£3.20
£26.67/kg

Product Description

  • Salted Caramel Milk Chocolate Almonds
  • Our sweet, caramelised roasted almonds are dusted with a pinch of sea salt before being dipped in creamy Belgian milk chocolate. An irresistible, more-ish treat day or night!
  • Original snack explorers
  • Fully Dipped in Chocolate
  • Real Belgian Chocolate
  • Gluten Free
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 120G

Information

Ingredients

Belgian Milk Chocolate (59%) (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Salted Caramel Almonds (40%) (Almonds, Sugar, Salt, Golden Syrup, Sunflower Oil, Vanilla Seasoning (Dextrose, Sugar, Natural Flavouring), Maltodextrin, Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Coconut, Palm, Sunflower), Glazing Agents (Gum Arabic, Shellac), Milk Chocolate contains 34% Cocoa Solids minimum, 22% Milk Solids minimum

Allergy Information

  • Our chocolaterie also handles Peanuts, other Nuts & Sesame Seeds. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Warnings

  • WARNING: Remember small children can choke on nuts.

Name and address

  • Kestrel Foods Ltd.,
  • Unit 8 Carn Drive,
  • Portadown,
  • Co. Armagh,
  • BT63 5WJ.

Return to

  • enquiries@forestfeast.com
Net Contents

120g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy2377kJ /568kcal
Fat37.7g
Of which Saturates14.1g
Carbohydrates43.4g
Of which Sugars36.9g
Fibre5.5g
Protein10.8g
Salt0.73g

Safety information

