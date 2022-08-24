Forest Feast Salted Caramel Milk Chocolate Almond 120G
Product Description
- Salted Caramel Milk Chocolate Almonds
- Our sweet, caramelised roasted almonds are dusted with a pinch of sea salt before being dipped in creamy Belgian milk chocolate. An irresistible, more-ish treat day or night!
- Original snack explorers
- Fully Dipped in Chocolate
- Real Belgian Chocolate
- Gluten Free
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 120G
Information
Ingredients
Belgian Milk Chocolate (59%) (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Salted Caramel Almonds (40%) (Almonds, Sugar, Salt, Golden Syrup, Sunflower Oil, Vanilla Seasoning (Dextrose, Sugar, Natural Flavouring), Maltodextrin, Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Coconut, Palm, Sunflower), Glazing Agents (Gum Arabic, Shellac), Milk Chocolate contains 34% Cocoa Solids minimum, 22% Milk Solids minimum
Allergy Information
- Our chocolaterie also handles Peanuts, other Nuts & Sesame Seeds. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Warnings
- WARNING: Remember small children can choke on nuts.
Name and address
- Kestrel Foods Ltd.,
- Unit 8 Carn Drive,
- Portadown,
- Co. Armagh,
- BT63 5WJ.
Net Contents
120g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|2377kJ /568kcal
|Fat
|37.7g
|Of which Saturates
|14.1g
|Carbohydrates
|43.4g
|Of which Sugars
|36.9g
|Fibre
|5.5g
|Protein
|10.8g
|Salt
|0.73g
Safety information
