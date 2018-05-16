The Tofoo Co. Sriracha Tofu 280G

Each 70g servings (as sold) provides:
- Energy
- 357kJ
-
- 85kcal
- 4%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 4.2g
- 6%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.7g
- 4%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 2.4g
- 3%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.57g
- 10%of the reference intake
medium
low
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 510kJ
Product Description
- Handmade chilli tofu marinated in Flying Goose Sriracha Sauce.
- Visit tofoo.co.uk for inspiration
- How doo you Tofoo
- On the official spicy scale, our Flying Goose Sriracha marinaded tofu sits between ohh 'eck and wowzers my trousers, but nothing you can't handle.
- Our bean guarantee
- Sustainable
- 100% Organic
- GM free
- Too good to be 'fu
- Tihs is a typo. So as this. But Tofoo definitely isn't. It's spelt differently because its not like other tofu.
- Handmade in Yorkshire to a traditional Japanese recipe, it's pre-pressed and ready for anything. Anyone can join the tofu revolution. Tofoo for all!
- PEFC™ - PEFC Certified, This product is from sustainably managed forests and controlled sources, PEFC/16-33-393, www.pefc.org
- Extra Firm
- Tofu with Taste
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 280G
Information
Ingredients
Chilli Infused Tofu (88%) (Tofu (Water, Soya Beans, Nigari), Cayenne Pepper, Red Chilli Flakes, Sea Salt, Cane Sugar, Garlic Powder), Sriracha Hot Chilli Sauce (12%) (Chilli (61%), Sugar Syrup (Sugar, Water), Salt, Garlic, Water, Stabilisers (E415), Acidity Regulator (E260, E330), Preservative (E202))
Allergy Information
- For allergens see ingredients in Bold.
Storage
For use by see side of packKeep refrigerated below 5°C. Once opened, place in an airtight container, use within 24hrs. Suitable for freezing, but texture may change. Freeze as soon as possible after purchase and use within 1 month. Defrost fully before use and use on the same day. Do not refreeze.
Cooking Instructions
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: How to Do Tofoo
Drain sauce & reserve if required. No need to press - we're special like that. Chop, cook, enjoy. Or be a rebel and eat it cold.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot prior to serving.
Oven cook
Instructions: 200°C/180°C Fan
Gas Mark 6 20 mins
Bake: Pre-heat oven. Toss in a little oil and cover in sauce if desired. Bake on a tray.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Medium heat 10mins
Heat 1 tbsp oil in a pan & fry, turning frequently. If using sauce add for the last minute of cooking.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Try yours in a stir fry, on top of a pizza or in bao bun.
Number of uses
Pack contains approx. 4 servings
Additives
- Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
Recycling info
Carton. Recyclable Film. Not Recyclable
Name and address
- Produced by:
- The Tofoo Company Ltd.,
- 4 Rye Close,
- Malton,
- North Yorkshire,
- YO17 6YD.
Return to
- Get in touch at hello@tofoo.co.uk
- The Tofoo Company Ltd.,
- 4 Rye Close,
- Malton,
- North Yorkshire,
- YO17 6YD.
- The Tofoo Co. (Ireland) Ltd.,
- 5th Floor,
- Beaux Lane House,
- D02 DH60,
- Ireland.
Net Contents
280g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(As Sold) Per 100g
|Per Serving Approx 70g
|Energy
|510kJ
|357kJ
|-
|122kcal
|85kcal
|Fat
|6.0g
|4.2g
|- of which saturates
|1.0g
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|3.1g
|2.2g
|- of which sugars
|3.4g
|2.4g
|Fibre
|1.3g
|0.9g
|Protein
|13.1g
|9.2g
|Salt
|0.81g
|0.57g
|Pack contains approx. 4 servings
|-
|-
