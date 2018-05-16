The Tofoo Co. Sriracha Tofu 280G

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: How to Do Tofoo

Drain sauce & reserve if required. No need to press - we're special like that. Chop, cook, enjoy. Or be a rebel and eat it cold.

All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Check food is piping hot prior to serving.



Oven cook

Instructions: 200°C/180°C Fan

Gas Mark 6 20 mins

Bake: Pre-heat oven. Toss in a little oil and cover in sauce if desired. Bake on a tray.



Shallow Fry

Instructions: Medium heat 10mins

Heat 1 tbsp oil in a pan & fry, turning frequently. If using sauce add for the last minute of cooking.

