Wetbrush Original Detangler Hairbrush Black

Wetbrush Original Detangler Hairbrush Black

Wetbrush Orig Detangler Hairbrush Black
IntelliFlex® bristles allow for:45% Less Breakage*, 55% Less Effort**, 100% Happier Hair*Independent clinical trials show IntelliFlex® bristles are less damaging than a traditional styling brushMeet the Original DetanglerThe healthy way to brush your hairHow you brush your hair is the key to strong and healthy hair and the single most overlooked step in hair care. Hair is weakest when wet and pulling at it can snap it like a rubber band. This is why you should brush with a tool that gently loosens knots without pulling or breaking hair.The Original Detangler is the solution.The moment you use it, you'll feel the difference.And you'll never want to try another hairbrush.Exclusive, ultra-soft IntelliFlex® bristles glide through tangles with easeMinimizes pain and protects against split ends and breakageLets you brush with less force so you can detangle with less damage to your hair****Independent clinical trials show IntelliFlex® bristles use less force than another leading detangling brushIntelliFlex® bristles are made of a proprietary technology of Nylon 66 that are coated with our special formula epoxy tips. The bristles are embedded in the cushion with a twisting fusion technology resulting in a unique brushing experience.
©2021 JD Beauty Group©2021 J&D Beauty LimitedWetBrush® and IntelliFlex® are registered trademarks of JD Beauty Group
A revolutionary brush that glides through tangles without breakage or painDetangleWorks wonders on all hair types

Produce of

Made in China

Preparation and Usage

Do not use with blow dryer as heat may damage bristles

