Palmer's Olive Oil Shine Therapy Conditioner 400Ml

Palmer's Olive Oil Shine Therapy Conditioner 400Ml

4(15)
£4.50

£1.12/100ml

Palmer's O/Oil Shine Therapy Cond 400ml For additional tips, tricks and styling hacks visit: palmers.com
Essential nutrient system with natural antioxidants for maximum shine, volume & a balanced scalpPalmer's® Olive Oil Formula Shine TherapyPerfectly nourishes dull, frizzy hair and dry scalp to maximize fullness and improve manageability, for irresistibly soft and shiny hair.Why your hair will love olive oil and Jamaican black castor oil cold pressed extra virgin olive oil: This shine enhancing emollient packed with antioxidants soaks into the hair preserving hydration while smoothing strands and minimizing frizz creating softer, shinier, more manageable hair. Olive oil also invigorates the skin and soothes tightness to support a healthy scalp foundation.Jamaican Black Castor Oil: Helps rid the scalp of environmental stressors creating an optimal foundation for growing hair. Jamaican Black Castor Oil also locks in moisture and promotes fuller strands.- Rich creamy conditioner- Enhances fullness, shine and manageability- Preserves hydration and soothes follicles- Leaves hair full, soft, and incredibly shiny
© 2021 E.T. Browne Drug Co., Inc.
With vitamin EWith 100% Cold Pressed Extra Virgin Olive OilFormer LookCreated for All Curl Patterns and Textures+Jamaican Black Castor OilSulfate FreeEnhances Fullness, DetanglesColor SafeFree of Parabens, Phthalates, Mineral Oil & GlutenCommitted to Responsible SourcingFamily Owned & Operated
Pack size: 400ML

Ingredients

Water (Aqua), Cetearyl Alcohol, Glycerin, Behentrimonium Chloride, Olea Europaea (Olive) Fruit Oil, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Behenyl Alcohol, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil, Persea Gratissima (Avocado) Oil, Pentaerythrityl Tetraethylhexanoate, Ricinus Communis (Castor) Seed Oil, Tocopheryl Acetate, Ethylhexylglycerin, Hydroxyethyl Cetearamidopropyldimonium Chloride, Phenoxyethanol Isopropyl Alcohol, Citric Acid, Fragrance (Parfum), Benzyl Salicylate, Linalool, Benzyl Alcohol, Hydroxycitronellal, Hexyl Cinnamal

Net Contents

400ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Directions: After shampooing with Palmer's® Olive Oil Formula Shine Therapy Shampoo, apply generously and work through hair from root to tip and allow to penetrate for 2 to 3 minutes or as desired. Rinse thoroughly with cool water.For best results: Use with Palmer's® Olive Oil Formula Shine Therapy leave-in conditioner.Recommendations: For healthier looking hair, use the entire Palmer's® Olive Oil Formula Shine Therapy system to improve hair and scalp's overall health and beauty.

