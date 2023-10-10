Dr Beckmann Magic Leaves Biological Laundry Detergent Sheet 25S

Dr Beckmann Magic Leaves Bio L/Dtrg Sheet 25s www.cleanright.eu

Less bulk* *Compared to conventional liquid & powder detergents with a comparable number of washing loads per packaging unit. Dr. Beckmann Magic Leaves® Laundry Detergent Sheets - The Effortless Way to Wash Your Laundry! Discover the feather-light laundry detergent sheets that make washing so convenient. One water-soluble sheet ensures a deep clean and radiant freshness - even at low temperatures. Washing has never been easier: Just pop one sheet into the washing drum and experience a highly convenient way to wash your laundry - even on short cycles. The ultra-lightweight and compact format is easy to carry, easy to use and easy to store. Choose a product with carbon neutralised production, packaging and transport

Climate neutral Product ClimatePartner.com/17215-2110-1001 25 Sheets = 100g © A.I.S.E.

Quick Dissolve Highly convenient format Easy, versatile dosing Highly soluble No mess Suitable for short wash cycles Works from 20°C upwards Light and compact Suitable for vegans

Ingredients

≥ 30% Anionic Surfactants, Enzymes, Perfumes, Benzyl Salicylate, Linalool

Number of uses

25 Washes

Net Contents

100g

Preparation and Usage