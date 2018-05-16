Tesco Zhoug Paste 180G

1/4 of a jar (45g)
Typical values per 100g: Energy 338kJ / 81kcal
Product Description
- A paste with coriander and green chilli.
- Spicy and Bold Middle Eastern inspired coriander, parsley and cumin paste
- Pack size: 180G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Coriander (25%), Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Parsley, Rapeseed Oil, Green Chilli (3.5%), Garlic Purée, Modified Maize Starch, Salt, Sugar, Cumin, Chilli Powder, Cardamom, Clove, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Cumin Seed.
Storage
Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 4 weeks. Store in a cool dry place.
Preparation and Usage
Zhoug Chicken.
Cooking time: 50 minutes
Method: Grill
Ingredients: 4 tbsp (45g) yoghurt; 1 jar of Tesco Zhoug Paste; 650g diced chicken breast.
Method:
1. Mix the yoghurt and paste together, add to the chicken breast and marinate for 30 minutes or overnight.
2. Put the chicken on a tray and grill for 20 minutes or until cooked thoroughly.
To Serve: Serve with flatbreads and garnish with feta cheese and pomegranate seeds.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Jar. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
180g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a jar
|Energy
|338kJ / 81kcal
|152kJ / 37kcal
|Fat
|5.4g
|2.4g
|Saturates
|0.4g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|6.0g
|2.7g
|Sugars
|2.2g
|1.0g
|Fibre
|1.5g
|0.7g
|Protein
|1.3g
|0.6g
|Salt
|1.69g
|0.76g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
