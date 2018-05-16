We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Zhoug Paste 180G

Tesco Zhoug Paste 180G
£2.05
£1.14/100g

1/4 of a jar (45g)

Energy
152kJ
37kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
2.4g

medium

3%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.2g

low

1%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.0g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.76g

high

13%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 338kJ / 81kcal

Product Description

  • A paste with coriander and green chilli.
  • Spicy and Bold Middle Eastern inspired coriander, parsley and cumin paste
  • Pack size: 180G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Coriander (25%), Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Parsley, Rapeseed Oil, Green Chilli (3.5%), Garlic Purée, Modified Maize Starch, Salt, Sugar, Cumin, Chilli Powder, Cardamom, Clove, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Cumin Seed.

Storage

Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 4 weeks. Store in a cool dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • Zhoug Chicken.

    Cooking time: 50 minutes

    Method: Grill

    Ingredients: 4 tbsp (45g) yoghurt; 1 jar of Tesco Zhoug Paste; 650g diced chicken breast.

    Method:

    1. Mix the yoghurt and paste together, add to the chicken breast and marinate for 30 minutes or overnight.

    2. Put the chicken on a tray and grill for 20 minutes or until cooked thoroughly.

    To Serve: Serve with flatbreads and garnish with feta cheese and pomegranate seeds.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

180g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a jar
Energy338kJ / 81kcal152kJ / 37kcal
Fat5.4g2.4g
Saturates0.4g0.2g
Carbohydrate6.0g2.7g
Sugars2.2g1.0g
Fibre1.5g0.7g
Protein1.3g0.6g
Salt1.69g0.76g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
