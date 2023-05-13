We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

The City Kitchen Baby Vegetable Stir Fry 200G

£2.75

£13.75/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 of a pack
Energy
141kJ
34kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
0.3g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.1g

low

1%of the reference intake
Sugars
3.8g

low

4%of the reference intake
Salt
0.05g

low

1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 141kJ / 34kcal

Mixed vegetables.
Pack size: 200G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugarsnap Peas, Carrot, Pak Choi, Babycorn, Sweet bite Pepper (Bell Pepper).

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

200g e

