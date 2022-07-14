Cadbury Dairy Milk Whole Nut Chocolate 180G

Lovely!
Lovely creamy chocolate with nutty pieces. Purchased as part of a promotion.
You can’t beat Cadbury chocolate bought this for my partner his favourite great from the fridge
Classic Cadburys
Must admit - i prefer fruit and nut but this is a close 2nd! Bought as part of a promotion
Great
Delicious whole nut chocolate bar. My favorite fragrant nuts. Very good. Purchased as part of a promotion.
If you like nuts buy Cadbury wholenut
I love wholenuts in cadburys chocolate they used to do Brazil but but stopped doing year's ago. So now I settle for second best
Lovely chocolate
I love a classic Cadbury milk chocolate bar and this is one of my favourite. Wish it had more hazelnuts though. Got it as part of a promotion and will certainly buy it again.
Love it
always one of my favourites and never disappoints
Lovely treat
Nice treat though the bars do seem a little smaller but does not spoil the taste
Great
Great tasting Cadbury chocolate with crunchy nuts. Easy to break up into individual squares. Bought as part of a promotion
Whola lotta nuts
You would go nuts if you don't buy this one. Large size for real chocolate lovers like me! Whole nuts are delicious and the chocolate is devilishly good. Despite the size you wouldn't want to share it at all. no way!