Cadbury Dairy Milk Whole Nut Chocolate 180G

4.7(44)Write a review
£1.60
£0.89/100g

Each 20 g (4 chunks) contains

Energy
462kJ
111kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
7.0g

-

10%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.1g

-

15%of the reference intake
Sugars
9.5g

-

11%of the reference intake
Salt
0.04g

-

1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2310 kJ

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate with hazelnuts (16 %).
  • BeTreatwise.net
  • Cocoa Life
  • Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
  • Cocoa Life helps farmers get the most from their cocoa trees through environmentally friendly farming
  • www.cocoalife.org
  • Made under licence from Cadbury UK Ltd.

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

  • The Classic Creamy Taste
  • 100% Sustainably Sourced Cocoa
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 180G

Information

Ingredients

Milk**, Sugar, Roasted Hazelnuts, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Flavourings, **The equivalent of 426 ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227 g of Milk Chocolate, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 20 % minimum, actual 23 %, Cocoa Solids 20 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • May contain other Nuts, Wheat.

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Number of uses

4x chunks = 1 Portion. 9 portions per bar

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Freephone 1-800 678708
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • www.cadbury.co.uk

Net Contents

180g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 4 chunks (20 g)*Reference Intakes
Energy2310 kJ462 kJ8400 kJ /
-554 kcal111 kcal2000 kcal
Fat35 g7.0 g70 g
of which Saturates15 g3.1 g20 g
Carbohydrate49 g9.8 g260 g
of which Sugars48 g9.5 g90 g
Fibre3.3 g0.7 g-
Protein8.6 g1.7 g50 g
Salt0.20 g0.04 g6 g
*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
View all Block Chocolate Bars

44 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Lovely!

5 stars

Lovely creamy chocolate with nutty pieces. Purchased as part of a promotion.

You can’t beat Cadbury chocolate bought this for m

5 stars

You can’t beat Cadbury chocolate bought this for my partner his favourite great from the fridge

Classic Cadburys

5 stars

Must admit - i prefer fruit and nut but this is a close 2nd! Bought as part of a promotion

Great

5 stars

Delicious whole nut chocolate bar. My favorite fragrant nuts. Very good. Purchased as part of a promotion.

If you like nuts buy Cadbury wholenut

5 stars

I love wholenuts in cadburys chocolate they used to do Brazil but but stopped doing year's ago. So now I settle for second best

Lovely chocolate

4 stars

I love a classic Cadbury milk chocolate bar and this is one of my favourite. Wish it had more hazelnuts though. Got it as part of a promotion and will certainly buy it again.

Love it

4 stars

always one of my favourites and never disappoints

Lovely treat

5 stars

Nice treat though the bars do seem a little smaller but does not spoil the taste

Great

5 stars

Great tasting Cadbury chocolate with crunchy nuts. Easy to break up into individual squares. Bought as part of a promotion

Whola lotta nuts

5 stars

You would go nuts if you don't buy this one. Large size for real chocolate lovers like me! Whole nuts are delicious and the chocolate is devilishly good. Despite the size you wouldn't want to share it at all. no way!

1-10 of 44 reviews

