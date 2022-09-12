We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Cadbury Dairy Milk Crunchie Bits Milk Chocolate Bar 180G

4.7(29)Write a review
Cadbury Dairy Milk Crunchie Bits Milk Chocolate Bar 180G
£1.75
£0.97/100g

Each 20 g (4 chunks) contains

Energy
425kJ
102kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
5g

-

7%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.9g

-

14%of the reference intake
Sugars
12g

-

13%of the reference intake
Salt
0.06g

-

1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2126 kJ

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate with honeycombed granules (16 %).
  • BeTreatwise.net
  • Cocoa Life
  • Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
  • Thanks to Cocoa Life we are helping farms to protect the forests around them
  • www.cocoalife.org
  • Made under licence from Cadbury UK Ltd.

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

  • 100% Sustainably Sourced Cocoa
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 180G

Information

Ingredients

Milk**, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Carbonates), Flavourings, **The equivalent of 426 ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227 g of Milk Chocolate, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 20 % minimum, actual 23 %, Cocoa Solids 20 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts, Wheat.

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Number of uses

4x chunks = 1 Portion. 9 portions per bar

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only).
  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Freephone 1-800 678708
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • www.cadbury.co.uk

Net Contents

180g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 4 chunks (20 g)*Reference Intakes
Energy2126 kJ425 kJ8400 kJ /
-508 kcal102 kcal2000 kcal
Fat25 g5.0 g70 g
of which Saturates14 g2.9 g20 g
Carbohydrate64 g13 g260 g
of which Sugars58 g12 g90 g
Fibre1.7 g0.3 g-
Protein6.0 g1.2 g50 g
Salt0.30 g0.06 g6 g
*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
View all Block Chocolate Bars

29 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Super Chocolate

5 stars

Best chocolate I have ever tasted

The best

4 stars

Wow really nice such a nice flavour and taste nice

Gorgeous

5 stars

Im not a fan of Crunchie bars, i dont like the way the honeycomb gets stuck in my teeth, but the pieces are small enough not to notice in this, but you can taste them and it makes this taste divine. Bought as part of a promotion, but will buy again.

Delicious combination.

5 stars

So delicious. What could be better? Crunchie bits and Cadburys chocolate.

Favourite

5 stars

Lovely creamy dairy milk chocolate with original crunchie bar bits in, what’s not to like. This has to be my favourite Cadbury bar now, I prefer it to a normal crunchie bar as you get so much more chocolate with the bits scattered through nicely. Tried as part of a promotion and will definitely be buying again.

My new favourite chocolate bar

5 stars

I doubt that I can say much about a Cadburys chocolate bar that is new, novel or exciting, but the Cadburys “Crunchie Bits” 180G bar has become my new favourite. When I first bought it I somehow imagined it would be a huge, but flat, Crunchie bar - but instead found it was a bar of Dairy Milk but with dozens of tiny honeycomb pieces imbedded throughout. I now get through two bars per week; it’s my new vice.

Yum!!!

5 stars

Great tasting chocolate, exactly how chocolate should be. [This product was bought as part of a promotion].

Delicious

5 stars

I’m not a huge fan of the crunchie bar but i loved this! [This product was bought as part of a promotion]

Nice

5 stars

Nive balance of chocolate and crunchie pieces. Bought as part of a promotion

Classic Tate

4 stars

I enjoyed this chocolate especially as it had bits of Cadbury crunchy bar in it. It was very tasty and didn’t last long in my house!

