Cadbury Dairy Milk Crunchie Bits Milk Chocolate Bar 180G

Super Chocolate
Best chocolate I have ever tasted
The best
Wow really nice such a nice flavour and taste nice
Gorgeous
Im not a fan of Crunchie bars, i dont like the way the honeycomb gets stuck in my teeth, but the pieces are small enough not to notice in this, but you can taste them and it makes this taste divine. Bought as part of a promotion, but will buy again.
Delicious combination.
So delicious. What could be better? Crunchie bits and Cadburys chocolate.
Favourite
Lovely creamy dairy milk chocolate with original crunchie bar bits in, what’s not to like. This has to be my favourite Cadbury bar now, I prefer it to a normal crunchie bar as you get so much more chocolate with the bits scattered through nicely. Tried as part of a promotion and will definitely be buying again.
My new favourite chocolate bar
I doubt that I can say much about a Cadburys chocolate bar that is new, novel or exciting, but the Cadburys “Crunchie Bits” 180G bar has become my new favourite. When I first bought it I somehow imagined it would be a huge, but flat, Crunchie bar - but instead found it was a bar of Dairy Milk but with dozens of tiny honeycomb pieces imbedded throughout. I now get through two bars per week; it’s my new vice.
Yum!!!
Great tasting chocolate, exactly how chocolate should be. [This product was bought as part of a promotion].
Delicious
I’m not a huge fan of the crunchie bar but i loved this! [This product was bought as part of a promotion]
Nice
Nive balance of chocolate and crunchie pieces. Bought as part of a promotion
Classic Tate
I enjoyed this chocolate especially as it had bits of Cadbury crunchy bar in it. It was very tasty and didn’t last long in my house!